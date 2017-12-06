Sports

Yosemite High winter sports schedule

December 06, 2017

BOYS VARSITY BASKETBALL

12/8 at Minarets - 7 p.m.

12/13 TBA Dinuba Tournament at YHS - 7 p.m.

12/22 McLane at YHS- 7 p.m.

12/27 TBA San Diego Tournament

1/3 Mission Oak at YHS - 7:30 p.m.

1/5 at Firebaugh - 6 p.m.

1/9/ at Mariposa - 7:30 p.m.

1/12 at Sierra -7:30 p.m.

1/15 TBA

1/17 at Liberty - 6:30 p.m.

1/19 at Washington Union - 7:30 p.m.

1/31 Sierra at YHS- 6:30 p.m.

2/2 Liberty at YHS - 7:30 p.m.

2/7 Washington Union at YHS -7:30 pm.

2/9 7:30 PM at Chowchilla - 6:30 p.m.

2/14 at Kerman HS - 7:30 p.m.

Games from 12/8 to 12/22 start at 7 p.m.

GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL

12/13 at TBA Madera Tournament

12/27 at TBA San Diego Prep Classic

1/4 TBA Multiple Opponents at YHS

1/12 at Sierra - 6 p.m.

1/16 at Liberty HS - 6:30 p.m.

1/19/ at Washington Union - 6 p.m.

1/23 Chowchilla at YHS - 6:30 p.m.

1/26 Kerman at YHS - 6 p.m.

1/30 at Sierra - 6:30 p.m.

2/2 Liberty at YHS - 6 p.m.

2/6 at Chowchilla Union - 6:30 p.m.

2/13 at Kerman - 6:30 p.m.

BOYS VARSITY SOCCER

12/6 vs Fresno At YHS

12/7 at Dos Palos

12/8 TBA

12/9 TBA

12/12 Hoover at YHS

12/13 San Joaquin Memorial at YHS

12/19 Minarets at YHS

12/22 Immanuel at YHS

1/3 at Roosevelt - 12 p.m.

1/5 Firebaugh at YHS

1/10 at Kerman HS

1/12 Sierra at YHS

1/17 at Liberty 01/19 at Washington Union

1/24 Chowchilla at YHS

1/26 Kerman at YHS

1/31 at Sierra

2/2 Liberty at YHS

2/05 Washington Union at YHS

2/7 at Chowchilla

2/12 TBA

12/6- 1/5 games start at 5 p.m.. 1/10-2/7 games start at 6 p.m..

GIRLS VARSITY SOCCER

12/7 McLane at YHS - 5 p.m.

12/15 Selma at YHS - 5 p.m.

12/22 Immanuel at YHS - 4 p.m.

1/2 Caruthers at YHS - 6 p.m.

1/4 Sunnyside at YHS

1/10 Fowler at YHS- 3 p.m.

1/12 at Sierra

1/17 Liberty at YHS

1/19 Washington Union at YHS

1/24 at Chowchilla

1/26 Kerman at YHS

1/31 Sierra at YHS

2/2 at Liberty

2/5 at Washington Union

2/7 Chowchilla at YHS

2/12 TBA

Games begin at 4:30 p.m. Unless denoted otherwise.

BOYS VARSITY WRESTLING

1/11 Three Way Match at Liberty

1/18 Three Way Match at Washington Union

1/25 TBA at YHS

2/1 at Sierra

2/9 NSL Championships TBA -11 a.m.

All matches unless denoted otherwise start at 5:00 p.m.

NOTE: JV games are played before most Varsity games. For exact times visit www.yosemiteathletics.org

