Coarsegold ice skater has Olympic dreams

When a person hears about the town of Coarsegold, the last thing they would ever think of is ice skating. But that’s where 13-year-old competitive ice skater Sienna Dyer lives.
She has been skating since she was 2 years old, and she has had the same coach for those 9 years - Her mother Lisa Hakimi, who herself was a competitive ice skater in the Bay Area when she was Sienna’s age.
Sienna Dyer of Coarsegold began ice skating soon after she learned to walk at age 2, and now the 11-year-old participated in the Nov. 16 US Figure Skating Association’s sanctioned Pacific Coast Sectionals, that were held in Spokane, Washington.
They flew to Spokane on the 15th, Sienna competed on the 16th, and they returned on the 17th - She was sponsored by the Ice Skating Club of Fresno and Gumper’s Pro Shop.
There Dyer competed with other skaters from 12 Western states. Sienna placed 11th in her division (13 and under). Her routine was 2 1/2 minutes and included seven double jumps and multiple difficult spins.
The top four finishers now advance to US Nationals that will be held in San Jose in January. The US Nationals will determine the Olympic team for the Senior Level skaters.
Dyer qualified for the Pacific Coast Sectionals by placing third in the juvenile girls division of the Central Pacific Regional Championships held in Salt Lake City, Utah, from Oct. 18-22. About 150 skaters from three different regions competed for the chance to advance to the semifinal event held in Spokane.
Since day one on the ice, Sienna has been coached by her mother, Lisa Hakimi, a former competitive skater in the bay area when she was her daughter’s age.
“I’ve been coaching her for nine years, she is a very hard worker and now as she is maturing, she is collaborating with me on her choreography.”
“It’s great, my mom was a former skater and has been teaching me since I was two,” Sienna told the Star.
Dyer, who attends the Yosemite Union School District’s John Muir Academy, is a member of the United States Figure Skating Association and the Ice Skating Club of Fresno, where she trains and practices four to five days a week, for 2 to 3 hours per day. With a schedule that would be grueling to most she only speaks of it with excitement.
“I really like doing the double jumps the best - I still enjoy going to practice to improve my skills,” Dyer said.
Not only is Sienna a star skater, she is a star student boasting straight A’s. Hardwork and pushing the limits are second nature to Sienna and her hopes for the future reflect that.
“I plan to keep skating and hopefully have the chance to try to be selected for the 2021 Winter Olympics, when I’ll be 15.”
Staff Report
Comments