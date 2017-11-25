Yosemite sophomore running back Nicholas Harper, seen here in a Nov. 17 playoff win over Immanuel, scored on a 21-yard run Nov. 24 against No. 1 seed Caruthers (11-0) in the semi-finals of the CIF Central Section D-V high school football playoffs. Harper ran for more than 1,000 yards this season in 10 games. It was Yosemite’s only defeat of the season. Caruthers will play No. 3 seed Firebaugh (10-2) Dec. 1 for the Central Section D-V title.
Yosemite sophomore running back Nicholas Harper, seen here in a Nov. 17 playoff win over Immanuel, scored on a 21-yard run Nov. 24 against No. 1 seed Caruthers (11-0) in the semi-finals of the CIF Central Section D-V high school football playoffs. Harper ran for more than 1,000 yards this season in 10 games. It was Yosemite’s only defeat of the season. Caruthers will play No. 3 seed Firebaugh (10-2) Dec. 1 for the Central Section D-V title. Rick Slayton Special to Sierra Star
Sports

Caruthers ends Yosemite football season with 39-24 playoff win

By Gregg Dodderidge

Community Correspondent

November 25, 2017 09:43 PM

The No. 1 seed Caruthers Blue Raiders (11-0), blew open a close game with 32 unanswered points Friday night, defeating the visiting No. 4 seed Yosemite Badgers (9-1) 39-24 in the semi-finals of the CIF Central Section D-V high school football playoffs.

The Badgers led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter after a 19-yard field goal by Cannon Eames and a 21-yard touchdown run by Nicholas Harper.

From there Yosemite dug its self a hole it would never be able to get out of - allowing the Eagles 32 unanswered points in the second and third quarters. The Eagles had a commanding 39-10 lead early in the fourth quarter.

YHS outscored Caruthers 14-3 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

YHS closed the gap in the fourth quarter when Eames caught a 22-yard touchdown from quarterback Tyson Mansfield. Later Mansfield engineered a 98-yard drive culminating with Austen Burgeno scoring from 2 yards out to complete the YHS scoring.

Caruthers will host the No. 3seed Firebaugh Eagles (10-2) for the D-V title game on Dec. 1. The Eagles were 35-23 winners over Shafter. The title game sets up a rematch as the Blue Raiders defeated the Eagles 42-7 on Sept. 2.

