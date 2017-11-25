Caruthers ends Yosemite football season with 39-24 playoff win

The No. 1 seed Caruthers Blue Raiders (11-0), blew open a close game with 32 unanswered points Friday night, defeating the visiting No. 4 seed Yosemite Badgers (9-1) 39-24 in the semi-finals of the CIF Central Section D-V high school football playoffs.
The Badgers led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter after a 19-yard field goal by Cannon Eames and a 21-yard touchdown run by Nicholas Harper.
From there Yosemite dug its self a hole it would never be able to get out of - allowing the Eagles 32 unanswered points in the second and third quarters. The Eagles had a commanding 39-10 lead early in the fourth quarter.
YHS outscored Caruthers 14-3 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.
YHS closed the gap in the fourth quarter when Eames caught a 22-yard touchdown from quarterback Tyson Mansfield. Later Mansfield engineered a 98-yard drive culminating with Austen Burgeno scoring from 2 yards out to complete the YHS scoring.
Caruthers will host the No. 3seed Firebaugh Eagles (10-2) for the D-V title game on Dec. 1. The Eagles were 35-23 winners over Shafter. The title game sets up a rematch as the Blue Raiders defeated the Eagles 42-7 on Sept. 2.
Comments