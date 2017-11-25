Caruthers ends Yosemite football season with 39-24 playoff win

Yosemite sophomore running back Nicholas Harper, seen here in a Nov. 17 playoff win over Immanuel, scored on a 21-yard run Nov. 24 against No. 1 seed Caruthers (11-0) in the semi-finals of the CIF Central Section D-V high school football playoffs. Harper ran for more than 1,000 yards this season in 10 games. It was Yosemite’s only defeat of the season. Caruthers will play No. 3 seed Firebaugh (10-2) Dec. 1 for the Central Section D-V title. Rick Slayton Special to Sierra Star