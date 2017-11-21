The three junior Badger cheerleading teams, from left, Peewee, Junior and Senior, with their award banners at a recent competition in Fresno.
Sports

Three Junior Badger cheerleading teams do well at competition, planning Vegas trip in January

November 21, 2017 11:23 AM

Three cheerleading teams (peewee, juniors and seniors) from the Yosemite Badger Youth Football program came home with trophies after recently competing in the Tri-County 17-team competition at Fresno’s Selland Arena.

Each team competed in five judged categories and each team came home with awards in every single one.

The 9-member Senior Cheer Team placed second in dance and third in cheer.

The 7-member Junior Cheer Team placed first in cheer and second in dance, and the 7-member Peewee Cheer Team took third in dance.

“That’s the best we’ve ever done in the history of our program,” said Cheer Coordinator Ashley Griffin. “All the girls were very excited about how well they did.”

Griffin said the cheer teams are planning a trip to Las Vegas to participate in a national competition Jan. 19-21.

“We hope to bring home a national championship or two,” Griffin confidently said.

The teams are currently holding fundraising events to help off-set the expenses of going to Vegas.

“We have girls on these teams from very diverse socioeconomic backgrounds, and we hope to raise enough money to help get everyone to Vegas,” Griffin said. “We will have a nice wreath at the Dec. 1 Christmas Tree Auction, and we have sponsorship opportunities for businesses who would like to help.”

Details: Ashley Griffin, (559) 676-6984.

Staff Report

