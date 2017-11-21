McGoldrick named NSL water polo MVP

The Yosemite High girls water polo team (19-6, 12-0 NSL Champs) finished its season with a third place finish in the CIF Central Section D-III playoffs, losing 15-6 to Sierra Pacific in the semifinals.
“We played hard but fell behind early and were unable to overcome the large lead Sierra Pacific had on us early,” Coach Michelle Burton said.
Junior Sophie McGoldrick was named the NSL’s MVP after her record-setting year with 122 goals. That broke a 10-year single season school record (102) held by current boys water polo coach Patricia O’Neill.
In addition to McGoldrick, junior Grace Fries was named to the NSL All League First Team. Named to the All League Second Team were juniors Nikki Johnson and Carina Lusk, and Abby Williams was named Honorable Mention.
“It was a great season for this team,” Burton said. “We are only graduating two seniors from this talented team, and I think we’ll do great things next year.”
For the boys team, Sage Crosswhite was named to the NSL All League Second Team and Justin Talley was named Honorable Mention.
Staff Report
