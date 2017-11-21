Even with three defenders guarding her, Yosemite water polo player Sophie McGoldrick, a junior, gets a shot off in a game in late October. McGoldrick was the leading scorer in Northern California this season with 122 goals. That number also beat the single season scoring record at the school, set 10 years ago by boys team coach Patricia O’Neill.
Even with three defenders guarding her, Yosemite water polo player Sophie McGoldrick, a junior, gets a shot off in a game in late October. McGoldrick was the leading scorer in Northern California this season with 122 goals. That number also beat the single season scoring record at the school, set 10 years ago by boys team coach Patricia O’Neill. Sierra Star File Photo
Even with three defenders guarding her, Yosemite water polo player Sophie McGoldrick, a junior, gets a shot off in a game in late October. McGoldrick was the leading scorer in Northern California this season with 122 goals. That number also beat the single season scoring record at the school, set 10 years ago by boys team coach Patricia O’Neill. Sierra Star File Photo

Sports

McGoldrick named NSL water polo MVP

November 21, 2017 11:22 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The Yosemite High girls water polo team (19-6, 12-0 NSL Champs) finished its season with a third place finish in the CIF Central Section D-III playoffs, losing 15-6 to Sierra Pacific in the semifinals.

“We played hard but fell behind early and were unable to overcome the large lead Sierra Pacific had on us early,” Coach Michelle Burton said.

Junior Sophie McGoldrick was named the NSL’s MVP after her record-setting year with 122 goals. That broke a 10-year single season school record (102) held by current boys water polo coach Patricia O’Neill.

In addition to McGoldrick, junior Grace Fries was named to the NSL All League First Team. Named to the All League Second Team were juniors Nikki Johnson and Carina Lusk, and Abby Williams was named Honorable Mention.

“It was a great season for this team,” Burton said. “We are only graduating two seniors from this talented team, and I think we’ll do great things next year.”

For the boys team, Sage Crosswhite was named to the NSL All League Second Team and Justin Talley was named Honorable Mention.

Staff Report

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski on comeback from tragic practice injury

    Yosemite High School JV football player PJ Kuzmitski returns Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, to Badger Stadium in Oakhurst after having his right leg amputated below the knee after to a horrendous injury suffered in practice Sept. 27​.

Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski on comeback from tragic practice injury

Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski on comeback from tragic practice injury 3:48

Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski on comeback from tragic practice injury
Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski returns to Badger Stadium 1:15

Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski returns to Badger Stadium
The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July 1:27

The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July

View More Video