Sonora ends Lady Badgers state volleyball playoff run with 3-1 win Saturday night

Yosemite’s Sayda Taylor gets one of her three blocks in Yosemite’s 3-1 loss to the Sonora Wildcats in Saturday’s North Region State CIF D-III volleyball round two playoff game in Oakhurst. The Badgers, North Sequoia League Champions and runner ups in the Central Section D-III playoffs, finished the season with a 37-7 record. All volleyball photos by Brian Wilkinson Sierra Star