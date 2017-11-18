9-0 Badgers victorious in first round of division playoffs, Play No. 1 seed Caruthers Friday

The CIF D-IV No. 4 seeded Yosemite Badgers (9-0) defeated the No. 5 seed Immanuel Eagles (4-6, 1-4 CSL) of Reedley 42-21 in the quarterfinals matchup Friday night.
Five Eagle turnovers lead to 27 Badger points, and YHS led 20-0 at halftime.
Immanuel scored two early second half touchdowns to make things interesting but YHS took control in the fourth quarter. It was the Badgers first home playoff game since 2010.
Badger sophomore running back Nicholas Harper scored three touchdowns and two 2-point conversions. Cannon Eames scored on a 67-yard pass from quarterback Tyson Mansfield. Cornerback Kevin Cruz returned an interception 36 yards for a touchdown, and running back Austen Burgeno scored from 10 yards out with 2:30 left to complete the YHS scoring.
The Badgers will now travel to Caruthers Friday (Nov. 24 - 7 p.m. kickoff) to face the No. 1 seed Blue Raiders, a 35-21 winner over No. 8 seed Kennedy High of Delano. The Blue Raiders are also undefeated with a 10-0 record in 2017.
In other D-IV action, No. 3 seed Firebaugh blanked No. 6 Coalinga 26-0, and No. 2 seed Shafter crushed No. Hanford West 51-6. Firebaugh travels to Shafter for the semifinals match up. The winner of that game will play the winner of the Yosemite-Caruthers game for the Central Section D-IV title.
Comments