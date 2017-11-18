9-0 Badgers victorious in first round of division playoffs, Play No. 1 seed Caruthers Friday

Yosemite sophomore running back Nicholas Harper, shown in an Oct. 20 game against Pariler (where he rushed for 161 yards), scored three TDs and two 2-point conversions in No. 4 seed Yosemite’s 42-21 D-IV playoff game against Immanuel Friday night. The undefeated Badgers travel to Caruthers Nov. 24, to play the No. 1 seed and undefeated (10-0) Blue Raiders. Rick Slayton Sierra Star File Photo