Yosemite sophomore running back Nicholas Harper, shown in an Oct. 20 game against Pariler (where he rushed for 161 yards), scored three TDs and two 2-point conversions in No. 4 seed Yosemite’s 42-21 D-IV playoff game against Immanuel Friday night. The undefeated Badgers travel to Caruthers Nov. 24, to play the No. 1 seed and undefeated (10-0) Blue Raiders.
Yosemite sophomore running back Nicholas Harper, shown in an Oct. 20 game against Pariler (where he rushed for 161 yards), scored three TDs and two 2-point conversions in No. 4 seed Yosemite’s 42-21 D-IV playoff game against Immanuel Friday night. The undefeated Badgers travel to Caruthers Nov. 24, to play the No. 1 seed and undefeated (10-0) Blue Raiders. Rick Slayton Sierra Star File Photo
Yosemite sophomore running back Nicholas Harper, shown in an Oct. 20 game against Pariler (where he rushed for 161 yards), scored three TDs and two 2-point conversions in No. 4 seed Yosemite’s 42-21 D-IV playoff game against Immanuel Friday night. The undefeated Badgers travel to Caruthers Nov. 24, to play the No. 1 seed and undefeated (10-0) Blue Raiders. Rick Slayton Sierra Star File Photo

Sports

9-0 Badgers victorious in first round of division playoffs, Play No. 1 seed Caruthers Friday

By Gregg Dodderidge

Community Correspondent

November 18, 2017 11:24 AM

The CIF D-IV No. 4 seeded Yosemite Badgers (9-0) defeated the No. 5 seed Immanuel Eagles (4-6, 1-4 CSL) of Reedley 42-21 in the quarterfinals matchup Friday night.

Five Eagle turnovers lead to 27 Badger points, and YHS led 20-0 at halftime.

Immanuel scored two early second half touchdowns to make things interesting but YHS took control in the fourth quarter. It was the Badgers first home playoff game since 2010.

Badger sophomore running back Nicholas Harper scored three touchdowns and two 2-point conversions. Cannon Eames scored on a 67-yard pass from quarterback Tyson Mansfield. Cornerback Kevin Cruz returned an interception 36 yards for a touchdown, and running back Austen Burgeno scored from 10 yards out with 2:30 left to complete the YHS scoring.

The Badgers will now travel to Caruthers Friday (Nov. 24 - 7 p.m. kickoff) to face the No. 1 seed Blue Raiders, a 35-21 winner over No. 8 seed Kennedy High of Delano. The Blue Raiders are also undefeated with a 10-0 record in 2017.

In other D-IV action, No. 3 seed Firebaugh blanked No. 6 Coalinga 26-0, and No. 2 seed Shafter crushed No. Hanford West 51-6. Firebaugh travels to Shafter for the semifinals match up. The winner of that game will play the winner of the Yosemite-Caruthers game for the Central Section D-IV title.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski on comeback from tragic practice injury

    Yosemite High School JV football player PJ Kuzmitski returns Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, to Badger Stadium in Oakhurst after having his right leg amputated below the knee after to a horrendous injury suffered in practice Sept. 27​.

Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski on comeback from tragic practice injury

Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski on comeback from tragic practice injury 3:48

Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski on comeback from tragic practice injury
Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski returns to Badger Stadium 1:15

Yosemite High football player PJ Kuzmitski returns to Badger Stadium
The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July 1:27

The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July

View More Video