Members of the Under 14 Mountain Area United Rush team are, front row from left, Molli Villanueva, Jaycee Lough, Autumn Pearson, Emily Warnert, Makalya Jeffris, Emma Blomgren, Jadyn Stafford, back row from left, Assistnt Coach Seth Waltner, Larissa Wilson, Eva Peterson, Rylie McLaughlin, Amanda Simberlund, Hannah Beaumont, Adalie Waltner, Ellie Jensen-Pierce, Kealani Peterson, Emily Fuller, and Head Coach Jenny Sultana. Johnny Stafford Photography Special to Sierra Star
Girls soccer teams have great season

November 15, 2017 2:05 PM

The Mountain Area United Rush Under-14 and Under-16 girls soccer teams compete in the California Youth Soccer Association District VII Playing Program.

Both teams recently participated in the Founders’ Cup in Ripon. The U-14 girls won all three games in bracket play beating Pleasanton Rage Lady Rebels (3-0), Capital Valley Mec Shockwave (6-1), and Petaluma Aces (2-0).

The U-16 girls were also perfect in bracket play beating Pleasanton Rage Strikers (5-0), Hayward Cruz Outlaws (9-0), and Elk Grove Cheetahs (2-0).

In the six combined bracket play games, the Rush outscored its opponents 27 to 1, with the U-16 team getting shut-outs in all three games.

However, both teams fell short in the championship games, with the U1team losing to Clovis Crossfire Tsunami (3-1) and U16 dropping a 2-0 game to division rivals Porterville Cutler Revolution.

The U14 girls are division champions with an undefeated season in league play after recently beating the Kingsburg Kobras 3-1. The undefeated season equals the accomplishment of the U-16 team of 2015. The team scored 43 goals and conceded just two in league play.

The Under-16 Rush team finished runners-up in league play, ending the season on a six-game winning streak in October. The team scored 31 goals and gave up just 5 in that span.

The teams look forward to starting up again in the spring after school soccer and some well-deserved rest.

Mountain Area United Rush

