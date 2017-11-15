Girls soccer teams have great season

Members of the Under 14 Mountain Area United Rush team are, front row from left, Molli Villanueva, Jaycee Lough, Autumn Pearson, Emily Warnert, Makalya Jeffris, Emma Blomgren, Jadyn Stafford, back row from left, Assistnt Coach Seth Waltner, Larissa Wilson, Eva Peterson, Rylie McLaughlin, Amanda Simberlund, Hannah Beaumont, Adalie Waltner, Ellie Jensen-Pierce, Kealani Peterson, Emily Fuller, and Head Coach Jenny Sultana. Johnny Stafford Photography Special to Sierra Star