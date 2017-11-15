Girls soccer teams have great season

The Mountain Area United Rush Under-14 and Under-16 girls soccer teams compete in the California Youth Soccer Association District VII Playing Program.
Both teams recently participated in the Founders’ Cup in Ripon. The U-14 girls won all three games in bracket play beating Pleasanton Rage Lady Rebels (3-0), Capital Valley Mec Shockwave (6-1), and Petaluma Aces (2-0).
The U-16 girls were also perfect in bracket play beating Pleasanton Rage Strikers (5-0), Hayward Cruz Outlaws (9-0), and Elk Grove Cheetahs (2-0).
In the six combined bracket play games, the Rush outscored its opponents 27 to 1, with the U-16 team getting shut-outs in all three games.
However, both teams fell short in the championship games, with the U1team losing to Clovis Crossfire Tsunami (3-1) and U16 dropping a 2-0 game to division rivals Porterville Cutler Revolution.
The U14 girls are division champions with an undefeated season in league play after recently beating the Kingsburg Kobras 3-1. The undefeated season equals the accomplishment of the U-16 team of 2015. The team scored 43 goals and conceded just two in league play.
The Under-16 Rush team finished runners-up in league play, ending the season on a six-game winning streak in October. The team scored 31 goals and gave up just 5 in that span.
The teams look forward to starting up again in the spring after school soccer and some well-deserved rest.
