Skiers and snowboarders needed to teach students

Cooler temperatures and clouds over the Sierra crest are a reminder that winter is on its way, and with it the Mountain Area Ski School’s 56th year of ski and snowboard instructional programs for Mountain Area school students.
“The Mountain Area Ski School (MASS) needs volunteers for all levels of instruction in order to continue our tradition of small groups and individual coaching,” MASS board member Peter Leinau said. “Sharing our sport is a lot of fun, the students really enjoy it, and the volunteers are a great group of people.”
Leinau added that volunteers do not have to be an expert to be an instructor.
“If you can ski or snowboard, even if it has been years ago, and if you have a sense of humor, we have a place for you on this year’s teaching team,” Leinau said. “And for each of the 10 Fridays with students the volunteers receive a free day on the slopes as a thank-you from the program.”
An orientation meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Dec.1, at Oakhurst Lutheran Church (39255 Black Road). Instructors must be over 18 years of age and pass a standard fingerprint and background check (the costs are reimbursed by MASS after teaching 3/4 of the program).
A mandatory Instructor’s Clinic will be held at Yosemite Ski and Snowboard Area Friday, Dec. 15, pending snow. This season’s student programs are scheduled to begin Jan. 12.
Details: More information and an application are available online at the program web site www.m-a-s-s.org, or by contacting Calvin Lyster , (559) 683-5186.
