Youth basketball begins Nov. 19

November 15, 2017 1:53 PM

Registration and clinics for boys and girls youth basketball begins Sunday, Nov. 19, in the Yosemite High School gyms.

All players will be placed on teams, and boys and girls are asked to come dressed and ready to play.

Registration times are:

1 p.m. - Boys and girls in grades K-2 (baskets lowered).

2 p.m. - Boys and girls in grades 3-4.

3 p.m. - Boys and girls in grades 5-6.

4 p.m. - Boys and Girls in Grades 7-8.

The registration fee is $40 per player and checks should be made out to YBA. Registration forms will be available at the gym on Nov. 19.

Registration and clinics will continue on Sundays at the same time through December when team play will begin.

Details: Gary Blate at gtb@sti.net, or by text to (559) 760-3641.

