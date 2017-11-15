Oetinger ends impressive high school golf career

The outstanding high school career of Yosemite High School’s Claire Oetinger came to an end at the Nov. 9 Southern Regional State Girls Golf Championship held at Canyon Crest Country Club in Riverside.
Oetinger, who was named the North Sequoia League’s MVP in her sophomore, junior and senior year, shot 85 The score was the fifth best from the Central Section and put gave her a 76th finish out of a field of 124. He score placed her in the top 130 girl golfers in the state.
She finished three shots behind Madi Daniels who was the CIF Central Section Individual Champion and who is joining The University of Oregon golf team in the fall.
Oetinger’s score could have been much lower, but she had a bad finish - a triple bogey on her last hole of the tournament. When asked about what happened on the final hole, she said “This was the last hole of my senior year and I was looking to finish the round with a birdie, birdie and post a good score. I wasn’t about to lay up on a short par five with a chance to make birdie or eagle.”
“During the practice round we knew that this was a risk-reward hole,” said her father and Badger coach Rusty Oetinger. “We talked about that if she felt confident with her game she should go for it. She had just birdied the 17th hole, which was one of the more difficult holes on the course, so she was obviously feeling good when she reached the tee at the 18th. She got a little unlucky with her drive and that cost her, but I was proud of her for sticking to her game plan. Besides, with the magical season that she has had, she really had nothing to lose.”
Oetinger will play on a scholarship for the University of California, Santa Cruz in the fall.
“I don’t know how I could be any prouder of her,” Rusty said. “We are all looking forward to watching her at the collegiate level, she is only going to get better and better.”
Staff Report
