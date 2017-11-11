Mission Oak defeats Yosemite for Central Section D-III volleyball title

The old saying ‘third time’s the charm,’ held true for the Mission Oak Hawks (33-8, 10-0 East Yosemite League) of Tulare Saturday, beating Yosemite (32-5, 9-1 NSL) 3-1 for the CIF Central Section D-III Volleyball Championship, after being beaten the previous two years in the title game by Bakersfield Christian.
Playing at the College of the Sequoias in Visalia, the No. 1 seed Badgers opened the first set with a 6-1 lead but soon found themselves behind 17-9 after the No. 2 seed Hawks went on a 16-3 run. The Hawks took the first set 25-21.
Yosemite scored the first point in the second set, but that was the last time they would be ahead in the set, being down as much as 6 points (17-11). The Badger made a run at the Hawks closing the gap to just one point, 22-21, before the Hawks closed out the set at 25-22.
The Badgers came back to win the third set 25-18, and it looked like the momentum of the game was swinging the Badger’s way, as the team got off to a 3-0 lead in the fourth set. The score was tied eight times during the set, but with the score at 16-16, Mission Oak went on a 5-0 run (21-16), and won the set 25-19, giving Coach Casey Norman and the Hawks its first section volleyball title.
“Our seniors wanted this bad this year,” Norman said after the game. “Tonight you saw a team of talented and hungry girls with a lot of internal drive that triggered the beast in them.”
It was Mission Oak that knocked Yosemite out of the play-offs last year with a win in the semi-finals round.
For Yosemite, Sayda Taylor had a double-double on the night with 15 kills and 13 digs. Savannah Bohna and Karee Smith contributed 12 and 8 kills.
Siena Oswald did all she could to stop the Hawks with 28 point-saving digs to go with her 4 kills.
Jordyn Jackson and Samantha Rockey helped Yosemite’s offensive effort with 18 and 16 assists respectively.
Mission Oak got to the championship game by beating the No. 3 seed Minarets in the semi-finals, and Yosemite advanced after beating rival, and No. 5 seed Sierra.
Both Mission Oak and Yosemite will move onto the CIF D-III state tournament. Seedings and brackets will be announced Sunday.
After the game Yosemite Coach Michele Chenowith said her team will re-group and is looking forward to the opportunity to play in the state tournament.
