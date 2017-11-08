Girls water polo team in playoffs

Both the Yosemite boys and girls water polo teams won games in the opening round of the CIF Central Section D-III playoffs last week.
The boy’s team, seeded No. 11, beat the No. 6 seed Reedley 11-8 Wednesday last week in Reedley, before running into No. 3 seed Sierra Pacific of Hanford in the Saturday quarter finals, losing 20-7.
The team, coached by Patricia O’Neill, placed No. 8 overall in the D-III Central Section, with an overall 15-16 season, 7-5 in North Sequoia League play, good enough for second place.
The season awards were Sage Crosswhite, MVP, Justin Talley and Dustin LeRoy, hammer awards, Burke Stewart, offensive player of the year, Nathaniel Mulkey, defensive player of the year, Michael Bhalla, most inspirational, and Jacob Conti most improved.
Sophomore goal tender Mulkey was No. 4 in Northern California in blocked shots, and Crosswhite was the NSL’s leading scoring with 70 goals.
Burke Stewart played on the varsity team for four years.
“We thought this was going to be a rebuilding year, but we were surprised by three freshman, Colby Stewart, Jacob Conti, and Lasen Andrews, who stepped-up and really helped our team,” Burke said. “We had a great year and were very competitive.”
Girls advance
After an opening round bye, the Yosemite girls polo team won its quarter finals round game against Chowchilla 10-7.
The team’s semi-finals game against Sierra Pacific was played Tuesday. This page will be updated with results.
Coached by Michelle Burton, the girls team to date has gone 19-5 on the season, and won the North Sequoia League title with a perfect 12-0 record.
Junior Sophie McGoldrick scored 8 goals in the team’s win over Chowchilla. That performance pushed her to the top of the girls water polo record book for most goals scored in a season - 119. The old record, that stood for 10 years, was 117 by the current boy’s team coach Patricia O’Neill.
“I would not have been able to break the record without the help of my great teammates,” McGoldrick said after the game. “I’m proud to hold this record and I am looking forward to having the chance to break it next year.”
