Yosemite senior Karee Smith had 14 kills against Woodlake Tuesday night in the Badger’s D-III quarter finals win over Woodlake. Steve Montalto Special to Sierra Star

Yosemite volleyball team advances to the D-III semi-finals round at home Thursday against rival Sierra

By Brian Wilkinson

November 07, 2017 9:37 PM

Playing at home, the Yosemite volleyball team (31-4, 9-1 NSL champs), the No. 1 seed in the D-III Central Section playoffs, had little trouble Tuesday night getting by No. 9 seed Woodlake (18-15, 8-2 co-champs of ESL with Strathmore) in the quarter finals round winning in three straight sets - 25-14, 25-16, 25-9.

The Badgers got to the quarter finals by beating Madera South in the opening round of the play-offs.

As the No. 1 seed, the Lady Badger’s will again play at home at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, against No. 5 seed Sierra who beat the No. 4 seed Hanford West Tuesday night.

It will be the third game this season between the long-time rivals Yosemite and Sierra. The two teams split their games this season in the NSL. Sierra was the only team to beat Yosemite in league play.

The winner of that game will play for the D-III Central Section Championship at 3 p.m., Saturday at the College of the Sequoias in Visalia.

Minarets, the No. 3 seed, also played at home tonight, beating the No. 6 seed San Joaquin Memorial. The Mustangs will travel to the No. 2 seed Mission Oak High School in Tulare Thursday for its semi-finals match-up. It was Mission Oak who knocked the Badgers out of the semi-finals last year.

The winner of that game will play either Yosemite or Sierra for the D-III title on Saturday.

Against Woodlake, three Yosemite players had 14 kills each - Karee Smith, Savannah Bohna and Sayda Taylor. Bohna had a double-double on the night with 12 point saving digs.

Tiffany Cacy also has a double-double with 10 digs and 23 assists, and teammate Jordyn Jackson had 16 assists.

