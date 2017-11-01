Yosemite Badger youth lose two games and wins one

Tranquility played Yosemite in a make-up game and defeated the Yosemite Badger Senior team 30-0 last Saturday.
“We hated to close the season with a loss like this, but the team played hard,” head coach Mike Miller said. “We had a new quarterback and there were troubles with our offensive line play, but like I have said all year, I am really proud of this team.”
Seventh grader Alan Bales took over at quarterback. On defense Caleb Orcutt led the Badgers with 6 tackles and a sack, and Aiden Pearson had an interception.
The Junior team made it close but lost 39-20.
Yosemite scored on the first play of the game with quarterback Logan McMechan connecting with his cousin Colin McMechan. Colin finished with 2 touchdowns and Logan ran for one.
“We were hoping to walk away with a win for our last game,” Miller said. “We had big offensive plays by Jackson Kissee, Brennan Navarro, Oscar Romero, Dayton Lee, Lucas Wade, and Elijah Pelacios.”
On defense, lineman Randy Kilby and Dillian Lutz had multiple tackles, as did safety Jackson Kissee, defensive back Oscar Romero, and linebacker Scotty Phillips. Lutz also had 4 sacks.
“Despite the loss I am so proud of how this team played its last game,” Miller said. “It’s a change from night to day how much better this team looks compared to day one. I can’t wait to see what they do next year.”
The Badger Pee Wee team finished the season with its first win - beating Tranquility 39-0.
The three teams all ended the season with 1-8 records.
“I would like to thank for all of the coaches for their volunteer time and hard work,” Miller said. The Youth Badger staff included: Tommy DaSilva, Joshua Kilby, Raymond McGee, Justin Merezewski, and Sean Miller.
