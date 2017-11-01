First for Coarsegold football

For the first time in school history, Coarsegold Elementary School took first and second place in the recent Mountain Area Flag Football Tournament played at Minarets High School. Coarsegold A took first place and Coarsegold B took second. The A team was comprised of 6-7-8 graders and the B team was comprised of 5-6 graders. Both teams were coached by Josh Jones, and for the first time, girls played on both teams. Submitted Photo