Sports

First for Coarsegold football

November 01, 2017 1:41 PM

For the first time in the history of Coarsegold Elementary School, the school’s two flag football teams, placed first and second in the Mountain Area Flag Football Tournament.

The “A” team, made up of sixth, seventh and eighth graders, beat Rivergold 41-31, lost to Raymond in a close game, 31-30, but bounced back to beat Oak Creek Intermediate, and then handily beat North Fork in the championship game 44-18.

The “B’ team ended up second in their bracket beating Raymond, who was undefeated.

“I’m so impressed with the grit and determination of these kids,” Coach Josh Jones said. “I’m stoked to see all their hard work pay off. It was really exciting to see their positive attitude and to not give up, especially with our younger players. They kept their heads up through the whole tournament. and they brought home a first and second place. This will be the first first place in football for our school in over 10 years. This a first for having girls on the team, a first for first place, and a first time to bring home the top two spots.”

Staff Report

