Tennis team ends successful season

The Yosemite High girls tennis team, after placing second in the North Sequoia League title, were knocked out by Bakersfield West in the second round of the Central Section D-III playoffs on Oct. 24.
The team advanced to the second round after beating Madera High 6-2 on Oct. 19 in the first round.
The Badgers lost to Bakersfield West 8-1, with the sole win coming from the team’s No. 2 player Maddie Sloas, beating her opponent 6-4, 6-2.
Yosemite players that lost their marchers were No.1 Lauren Wharton (6-3, 6-2), Kendall Miller lost (6-2, 6-0), Boston Thome (6-3, 6-0), Ashley Tune (6-1, 5-7, 10-6 in tie breaker), Rachel Baker (6-4, 7-9, 9-7 in tie breaker), lost 4/6 tie breaker second set was 9/7 and tiebreak to decide the match was 8/10.
All three of Yosemite’s doubles teams, Wharton-Miller, Sloas-Thome, and Lodge-Wade lost their matches.
The doubles teams of Wharton-Sloas, and Thome-Tune participated in the doubles tournament at Buchanan on Oct. 27.
Wharton and Sloas won their first match (6-2, 6-3) against a team from Sunnyside and lost in their second match (6-1, 6-2) to a Clovis North team.
Thome and Tune lost their first match to Bullard (2-6, 6-4, 3-6).
The team was coached by Aaron Eames, assisted by Phillip Standefer.
YHS Correspondent
