Water polo teams in D-III playoffs

Both the Yosemite High girls and boys water polo teams are going to the CIF Central Section D-III playoffs.
Coached by Michelle Burton, the girls team to date has gone 18-5 win/loss record on the season, and are the new North Sequoia League Champions after having a perfect league record of 12-0.
The team, with the No. 3 seed, is led by the leading scorer in Northern California, sophomore Sophie McGoldrick, and will play its first playoff game at 3 p.m. at home this Saturday against No. 6 seed Chowchilla.
Thanks to a great second half in NSL action, the boys team is also going to the section playoffs, and had its first playoff game Wednesday against Reedley at Reedley. The team is the No. 11 seed. Scores not available at press time, but if the boys win, they would advance to round 2 game at 11 a.m. against Sierra Pacific in Hanford.
Although the team has struggled to keep up with Sierra this season, the team had two big home wins last week over Chowchilla (5-3), and Kerman (19-8).
“Sierra is a very good team that has shown tremendous growth this year with seven very strong seniors,” said Yosemite Tricia O’Neill. “We hope to show we can compete against them on Thursday (Nov. 2) in our last game of the regular season before playoffs begin on Nov. 1.
Sophomore goal keeper Nathaniel Mulkey has had a great season, and is currently ranked No. 4 in Northern California with 243 saves on the season according to maxpreps.com. Mulkey missed five games with a concussion but is expected to be back in the goal this week.
“We have had players stepping up in Nathaniel’s absence,” O’Neill said. “Senior Dustin LeRoy stepped in with 22 blocks against Sierra and will get more goal time this week.”
On offense, Yosemite is led by junior Sage Crosswhite with 61 goals on the season. Senior Burke Stewart has also been playing well, and sophomore Joseph Sandifer scored his season first goals of the season against Kerman.”
“We are headed into playoffs much stronger than we started our season this year, and we should be seeded higher in D-3 this year and make a run at a section championship.”
Tuesday was also breast cancer awareness night, coordinated by Nikki Johnson for her senior project.
Team banquet Nov. 5
The water polo banquet will be held at 5:30 p.m., Nov. 5, at the Lutheran Church, 39255 Black Road, and is open to the public. Spaghetti dinner with a minimum $5 donation, silent auction, dessert auction, and a chance to meet the 2017 YHS water polo teams and hear about the great season both teams had.
Yosemite High Correspondent
Comments