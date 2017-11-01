Yosemite wins NSL, playoff game Thursday

The Yosemite bench swarms the court after the Badgers score the final point in a three-game sweep of Sierra. Yosemite will go into the CIF Central Section D-3 playoffs as the No. 1 seed. Minarets is the No. 3 seed, and Sierra received the No. 5 seed. All three teams play at home at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 2. Brian Wilkinson Sierra Star