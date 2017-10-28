Badgers get No. 1 seed in playoffs after beating Sierra for NSL title

Yosemite High volleyball coach Michele Chenowith couldn’t have asked for a better birthday present than the one she got from her team Thursday night in Tollhouse - a three set sweep of Sierra (25-23, 25-23, 25-17), giving Chenowith and the Lady Badgers the North Sequoia League Championship, and the No. 1 seed in the CIF Central Section D-3 playoffs.
When the Chieftains rolled into Oakhurst with its then 8-8 record on Oct. 10, Yosemite was caught asleep at the wheel, losing its only league game of the season to the Chieftains in four sets. Yosemite players vowed it would not happen a second time - and it didn’t.
“We came in here tonight with a lot of positive energy, and we played hard from the start of the game and stayed strong till we scored the last point in the third set,” senior Savannah Bohna said. “We had a lot of fun out there in the last league game for us seniors. We’re all excited for the playoffs and will work hard to get father than we did last season, in what has already been a great season for us. We hope to see a huge crowd in our gym this coming Thursday.”
Sayda Taylor, Karee Smith, Siena Oswald, Chloe Duke and Bohna had 11, 10, 6, 4, and 4 kills respectively in the thee sets. Tiffany Cacy recorded 14 digs and 9 assists, and Jordyn Jackson added 12 assists.
No. 1 Ranking
The Badgers have received the No. 1 seed in the 16-team CIF Central Section D-3 playoff tournament that opens with eight first round games across the Valley at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 2.
Yosemite hosts the No. 16 Madera South Stallions (11-25, 1-9), who they beat in late August (25-15, 25-13, 25-14), and Minarets (26-7, 10-0 West Sequoia League) plays at home against No. 14 Dinuba (33-17, 2-8).
Sierra (14-11, 6-4 NSL), with the No. 5 ranking, will host No. 12 Edison (6-13, 3-4).
Quarter final games will be played on Nov. 7 - semi final games on Nov. 9 - and the championship game Nov. 11.
JV team goes 10-0
Last Thursday was also a big night for the Yosemite JV team, also winning the NSL title after going 10-0.
It was the third consecutive season Coach Tricia Ruiz and her teams have gone 10-0 in league play.
