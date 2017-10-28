Yosemite defeats Amador 10-7 to remain undefeated

The Yosemite High football team remains undefeated (7-0) after a hard-fought 10-7 win over the visiting Amador Buffaloes (3-6) of the Sac-Joaquin Section.
At the start of the game, the Badgers struggled on offense, with Amador taking an early 7-0 lead on their first possession.
The Badger defense did the rest while the offense, which scored 63 points the week before against Parlier, managed only one touchdown and a field goal.
After a second quarter 6-yard touchdown run by Austen Burgeno, Kevin Cruz booted a 20-yard field goal as time expired before halftime. Neither team managed to score in the second half.
The Badgers travel to Tollhouse to play Sierra (1-8, 0-4 North Sequoia League) Nov. 3 in the 36th edition of the Mountain Bowl. Sierra lost to Chowchilla 48-6 Friday.
YHS JV lose 35-7
The Amador JV blew open a close game with a devastating ground game to defeat the Badger JV team 35-7. The Buffaloes (8-1), a team made up of mostly sophomores, was just more physical than the Badgers (5-2) who have only four sophomores on the team. YHS came into the game with a 5-game winning streak.
Amador held a 7-0 lead at halftime. YHS tied the score with a touchdown pass from Jadyn Carter to Steven Baker midway in the third quarter. From there it was all Buffaloes with Amador scoring 28 straight unanswered points to put the game away.
