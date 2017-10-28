Lady Badgers win north area, play Monday for Section D-II golf title

After winning the North Sequoia League title for the 13th consecutive year, the Yosemite High School girls golf team won the Central Section D-II North Area Tournament Oct. 24, at Dragon Fly Golf Course.
Yosemite’s standout player, senior Claire Oetinger, had the lowest score of the day, shooting an even par 72, to receive the first place medal. She beat Central High’s Celina Dimauro by four strokes.
Oetinger, the NSL’s MVP for the third straight year this season, had the best score of the day amongst 36 D-I and D-II players.
As a six-member team, Yosemite shot 462 for 18-holes, beating Central High for the D-II title.
Other Yosemite team members and their scores were Trinity Curtis (90), Sarah Meeks (94), Sarah Davey (101), Taylor Oetinger (105), and Meagan Rich (115). Along with Oetinger, Curtis and Meeks were named to the NSL All League team.
With only freshman Taylor Oetinger on the course, the Lady Badgers were down 12 strokes, but when they posted Taylor’s score, she beat Central’s No. 5 player Mindy Ziong, by 16 strokes to give Yosemite the win.
Central Section D-II Championship Monday
The Yosemite team now advances to Monday’s (Oct. 30) CIF Central Section D-II Valley Championship Tournament at River Island Country Club in Porterville.
Yosemite will be facing last year’s D-II Central Section Champions Lemoore, along with Sanger, Redwood High of Visalia, and Bakersfield Christian, who all qualified for the tournament. .
The winning team of the section D-II tournament will advance to the Southern Cal Tournament in Riverside on Nov. 2, as will the top 12 individual players.
Claire Oetinger is going into the Section D-II Valley Championship Tournament with the best qualifying score out of the six teams.
“This team could win the Valley Championship just like our 2014 team did with Kelsie Stieler and Jessica Rudd, who both went on to the So Cal Tournament as individuals,” Coach Rusty Oetinger said. “In addition to Claire, Trinity (Curtis) and Sarah (Meeks) have a good chance too move on to the So Cal event if they can break 90, which they are certainly capable of doing.”
