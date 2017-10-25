Tennis team advances in section play-offs

After winning the North Sequoia League Championship, the Yosemite High girls tennis team beat Madera High 6-2 in the first round of the CIF Central Section playoffs last Thursday.
The Lady Badgers No. 1 player, senior Lauren Wharton, set the tone for the day by beating her Madera opponent 6-2, 7-5.
Other team members winning their matches were No. 3 player, senior Kendall Miller winning 6-2, 1-6, and the tie breaker 10-4 sophomore Bostan Thome won her match 6-4, 6-2, and junior Ashley Tune, after losing the first set 6-2, came back to win the second set 11-9, and the tie-breaker 10-8.
Yosemite’s No. 2 player, senior Maddie Sloas, lost her first set 3-6, came back to win the second set 6-2, before losing the tie-breaker 3-10.
Sophomore Rachel Baker lost 6-1, 6-1.
Yosemite picked-up two more wins on the day in doubles, with Wharton and Miller defeating Madera’s No. one doubles team 6-2 in the first set, losing the second set 6-3, before winning the tie-breaker set 10-6.
Doubles team Sloas and Thome won 6-1, 6-2.
The Badger’s No. 3 doubles team, sophomore Gabby Lazarcheff and senior Jessica Wade, lost 6-1, 6-1.
The team played in round two of the section play-offs Tuesday in Bakersfield. Results were not available at press time, check back here for updates.
Wharton and Sloas will be representing Yosemite in the Central Section D-III individual play-off tournament at Buchanan High School tomorrow (Friday).
The team is coached by Aaron Eames, with Stephen Standefer assisting.
