Yosemite High School’s No. 1 singles tennis player, Lauren Wharton, beat her Madera High opponent last week in the first round of the Central Section play-offs. Wharton and Maddie Sloas will play in the section individual tournament Friday.
Yosemite High School’s No. 1 singles tennis player, Lauren Wharton, beat her Madera High opponent last week in the first round of the Central Section play-offs. Wharton and Maddie Sloas will play in the section individual tournament Friday. Sierra Star File Photo
Yosemite High School’s No. 1 singles tennis player, Lauren Wharton, beat her Madera High opponent last week in the first round of the Central Section play-offs. Wharton and Maddie Sloas will play in the section individual tournament Friday. Sierra Star File Photo

Sports

Tennis team advances in section play-offs

October 25, 2017 10:34 AM

After winning the North Sequoia League Championship, the Yosemite High girls tennis team beat Madera High 6-2 in the first round of the CIF Central Section playoffs last Thursday.

The Lady Badgers No. 1 player, senior Lauren Wharton, set the tone for the day by beating her Madera opponent 6-2, 7-5.

Other team members winning their matches were No. 3 player, senior Kendall Miller winning 6-2, 1-6, and the tie breaker 10-4 sophomore Bostan Thome won her match 6-4, 6-2, and junior Ashley Tune, after losing the first set 6-2, came back to win the second set 11-9, and the tie-breaker 10-8.

Yosemite’s No. 2 player, senior Maddie Sloas, lost her first set 3-6, came back to win the second set 6-2, before losing the tie-breaker 3-10.

Sophomore Rachel Baker lost 6-1, 6-1.

Yosemite picked-up two more wins on the day in doubles, with Wharton and Miller defeating Madera’s No. one doubles team 6-2 in the first set, losing the second set 6-3, before winning the tie-breaker set 10-6.

Doubles team Sloas and Thome won 6-1, 6-2.

The Badger’s No. 3 doubles team, sophomore Gabby Lazarcheff and senior Jessica Wade, lost 6-1, 6-1.

The team played in round two of the section play-offs Tuesday in Bakersfield. Results were not available at press time, check back here for updates.

Wharton and Sloas will be representing Yosemite in the Central Section D-III individual play-off tournament at Buchanan High School tomorrow (Friday).

The team is coached by Aaron Eames, with Stephen Standefer assisting.

Yosemite High Correspondent

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July

    A man proposed to his girlfriend at Chuckchansi Park on July 4 with a little help from the new Fresno Tacos mascot. The game saw the third-largest crowd in Grizzlies history.

The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July

The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July 1:27

The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July
Progress on EMCSPCA no-kill shelter 2:23

Progress on EMCSPCA no-kill shelter
Injured Yosemite High football player gets a visit from players as a show of support 2:37

Injured Yosemite High football player gets a visit from players as a show of support

View More Video