Yosemite-Sierra rematch tonight in Tollhouse

One of the few kill shots Washington Union got past Yosemite defenders Rachel Loveland, left, and Karee Smith last week. The Badgers beat Union in three straight sets (25-5, 25-4, 25-5). The Badgers face Sierra tonight (Thursday) in Tollhouse at 6 p.m., with the JV game at 5 p.m.. The Badgers are currently ranked No. 11 amongst all schools in the Central Section, and No. 2 in the section for D-III teams. Brian Wilkinson Sierra Star