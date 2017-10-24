Yosemite-Sierra rematch tonight in Tollhouse

The Yosemite High volleyball team (28-4, 7-1 NSL) added two more games to its league leading win column last week, beating both Liberty (22-6, 6-2 NSL) and Washington Union (13-19, 0-8 NSL) at home.
Although the Lady Badgers beat Liberty in three sets (25-16, 25-19, 25-18) on Oct. 17, Liberty was competitive and made Yosemite work hard throughout the evening.
In what can only be called a rebuilding year for the young Panthers of Washington Union (3 freshman, 6 sophomores, 3 juniors and 2 seniors), Yosemite, on senior night, had little resistance from Union on Oct. 19, winning in three very lopsided sets (25-5, 25-4, 25-5).
League title will be decided at Sierra tonight
The Lady Badgers had a big game at Chowchilla (22-9, 5-3 NSL) Tuesday (for game results, see www.sierrastar.com), but the most important game of the season will be tonight in Tollhouse against the Sierra Chieftains (11-9, 6-2 NSL), the only team to beat Yosemite in league play this season, with the Oct. 10 upset on the Badger’s home court. Tonight’s Sierra game is the last game of league play.
If the Badgers get past Chowchilla on Tuesday, they will then face its biggest rival, Sierra tonight.
If Sierra can beat the Badgers a second time, the two teams would be co-champs of the NSL. And don’t forget Liberty, who with two wins this week over Kerman and Chowchilla would also be 8-2 in league, creating a three-way tie for the NSL title.
The big question is can the Badgers, coached by Michele Chenowith, rise to the occasion and beat the Chieftains in what historically has been one of the most hostile and loudest gyms in the NSL to play in. With two wins this week, the Badgers would be the sole NSL Champions.
The outcome of both of the Badger games this week will be posted at www.sierrastar.com.
Against Liberty, Siena Oswald had a double-double night with 11 digs and 16 good receives, along with 9 kills.
Tiffany Cacy just missed a double-double with 18 assists, 9 digs, and 4 ace serves.
Sayda Taylor recorded 12 kills, and 2 blocks, Savannah Bohna had 6 kills, and Karee Smith and Rachel Loveland had 5 kills each. Izzy Peter had 12 digs.
Washington Union blow out
In the game with Washington Union, three Yosemite players recorded double figures - Taylor (13 kills), Jordyn Jackson (13 assists), and Oswald (11 digs).
Chloe Duke added 8 kills, Bohna had 4 kills, and 2 ace serves, and Loveland added 3 kills.
Cacy and Samantha Rockey contributed 9 and 8 assists respectively.
JV team continues win streak
The Yosemite JV team remained undefeated in league play at the end of last week at 8-0.
The team played Tuesday in Chowchilla and will be at Sierra Tonight.
The team is attempting to complete league play undefeated for the third consecutive season.
The team easily beat Liberty (25-12, 25-5), and although almost upset by Union, they pulled out the win in the third set (25-8, 23-25, 16-14).
Against Liberty, Brooke Negley had 5 digs and 1 kill, and Tehya Abrahams added 3 digs and 1 ace serve.
In the Union game, Kayla Truelove had 9 kills and 1 service ace, with Isabelle Magee contributing 18 assists and 2 service aces.
“The girls are really improving as the season goes on and Tuesdays game against Liberty showed how few errors we can make when we are on,” Coach Tricia Ruiz said. “Thursday was close we had a great first game but the next two we struggled to get our momentum going. We pulled it out in the end and I am proud to see we never gave up.”
For more photos, see www.sierrastar.com.
