Yosemite volleyball team faces two big games on the road this week

After winning two games this past week, the league leading Yosemite High volleyball team (28-4, 7-1 North Sequoia League), faces two games this week that could very well decide the North Sequoia League Championship.
On Tuesday, Oct. 24, Yosemite visits Chowchilla (22-9, 5-3 NSL), and on Thursday, Oct. 26, the team travels to Tollhouse to face the only team that has beat them in league this season - the Sierra Cheftains (11-9, 6-2 NSL), who pulled off the Oct. 10 upset on Yosemite’s court. The Sierra game is the last game of league play.
If the Badgers can get past Chowchilla on Tuesday, no easy task playing in Chowchilla, they will then face its biggest rival, Sierra on Thursday.
If Sierra, coached by Amanda Lopez, can beat the Badgers a second time, the two teams would be co-champs of the NSL. And don’t forget Liberty, who with two wins next week over Kerman and Chowchilla would also be 8-2 in league, creating a three-way tie for the NSL title.
The big question is can the Badgers, coached by Michele Chenowith, rise to the occasion and beat the Chieftains in what historically has been one of the most hostile and loudest gyms in the NSL to play in. With two wins this coming week, the Badgers would be the sole NSL Champions.
The outcome of both of the Badger games this coming week will be posted at www.sierrastar.com.
Wins over Liberty and Washington Union
Although the Lady Badgers beat Liberty in three sets (25-16, 25-19, 25-18) on Oct. 17, Liberty was competitive and made Yosemite work hard throughout the evening.
In what can be called a rebuilding year for the young Panthers of Washington Union (3 freshman, 6 sophomores, 3 juniors and 2 seniors), Yosemite, on senior night, had little resistance from Union on Oct. 19, winning in three very lopsided sets (25-5, 25-4, 25-5).
The Badger JV team, coached by Tricia Ruiz, was almost upset by Washington Union on Thursday, and is now looking for its third straight 10-0 North Sequoia League season.
For details, see the Oct. 26 edition of the Sierra Star
Comments