Badgers crush Parlier 63-7 to remain undefeated, tailgate party Friday for PJ Kuzmitski

The Yosemite High football team (6-0) continued its winning ways on the road Friday night, scoring on every possession in a 63-7 rout of the Parlier Panthers.
The score was 50-0 at halftime, and Parlier (1-7) scored its only TD with less than a minute to play in the game.
Two sophomores, Nicholas Harper and Kevin Cruz, and senior Peter Martinez, each scored two touchdowns each, and another sophomore, Ernie Jimenez, and senior Ty Peterson had TDs for the Badgers.
JV team gets fifth straight win
The Yosemite JV team (5-1) got its fifth straight win of the season after losing the season opener to Le Grand.
The junior Badgers scored on its first four possessions to shut-out the Parlier Panthers (2-6) 39-0.
It is the third shut-out this season for the JV team.
Yosemite freshman quarterback Jayden Carter threw for three TDs and ran for one.
Running back Kyler Schaeffer rushed for two TDs, and receiver Holden Eames caught two TD passes.
Homecoming Friday
A a week of special activities and competitions on the YHS campus will culminate with the Homecoming game Friday at 7 p.m., when the Badgers will host the Amador High Buffaloes (3-5). Last season, in Sutter Creek, the Buffaloes out-rushed the Badgers 242 yards to 88, and handily beat YHS 35-7.
PJ Kuzmitski will be honored as the Honorary Captain of the JV team and will be on the field for the coin toss for the varsity game.
Kuzmitski was a running back for the JV team when a horrible accident during practice forced the amputation of his right leg below the knee on Oct. 3. He has been rehabilitating at Valley’s Children’s Hospital.
Tailgate Party for PJ
Mountain Muscle’s 2nd Annual Homecoming Tailgate Party will be a fundraiser for PJ Kuzmitski and his family.
The Tailgate Party will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, at The Landing, 50089 High School Road.
“We are very optimistic and hoping to have hundreds of people attend to support PJ and his family therefore food donations for the tailgate would be greatly appreciated,’ said Meloni Mullins of Mountain Muscle. “Please respond to the Facebook post on Mountain Muscle’s page re: the tailgate party, if you would like to bring a dish.”
There is no cost to attend the Tailgate Party although donations will be accepted on behalf of the Kuzmitski family.
