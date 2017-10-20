Yosemite youth Seniors and Juniors win Mountain Bowl

Two Yosemite Badger Youth Football teams got their first wins of the season defeating Sierra in the youth version of the Mountain Bowl on Raupp Field last Saturday.
The Yosemite Seniors, playing their last home game, defeated Sierra 14-6. The Juniors were victorious 20-18. The Pee Wee’s were defeated 32-20.
It was a special day for the Yosemite Senior team. It was the final home game and many eighth graders will continue their football careers at Yosemite High School.
Quarterback Jonis Carter had a huge game with more than 150 yards on the ground. Carter runs set up Hunter Morris who scored both Yosemite touchdowns on a pair of 15-yard runs.
On defense Clint Willoughby had 5 tackles and an interception. Connor Lusk had 4 tackles and a sack and Dillon Dobson had 3 tackles and a fumble recovery.
Head Coach Mike Miller was pleased with the effort of his Badger players.
“The defense came to play today,” Miller said. “With that type of defensive effort, we feel we can play with anyone. We want to carry over this effort in our final game against the Ranchos next week.”
Miller was especially honored to be a part of the eighth graders final home game.
“We honored our eighth graders and we handed their mothers a rose,” Miller said. “Our eighth graders are Rev Alberta, Carter, Braden Craig, Lusk, Morris, Cole Muraszewski, Caleb Orcutt, Aiden Person, Seth Prince, and Willoughby.
Badger Juniors
The Badger Juniors won a ‘nail-biter’ in a 20-18 win over Sierra.
“I think my heart stopped a couple of times,” Miller said. “My boys played their hearts out. They gave it their all. I am super proud of every one of them.”
Yosemite’s defense held Sierra back at the end of the game. “The defense did a great job the whole game,” Miller said.
Jarret Eivens made a key sack toward the end of the game to preserve the win. Collin McMechan caught a 50-yard TD pass and recovered a fumble in the end zone for another score. Orion Bolding rushed for 30 yards and a touchdown.
Both the Seniors and Juniors dedicated its games to PJ Kuzminski. Both teams shouted ‘PJ Strong’ at the Mountain Bowl trophy presentation after their respective victories.
Pee Wees
The Badger Pee Wees were edged 32-20 by Sierra.
After rushing for 200 yards the week before, AJ Ruiz again had a strong performance scoring on touchdown runs of 90 and 70 yards.
Luca Debernardi also ran for a 70-yard touchdown and had 5 tackles on defense. Claude Boykin led YHS with 15 tackles.
Yosemite closes out the Tri County Youth Football season Saturday at Madera Ranchos.
Comments