Yosemite youth Seniors and Juniors win Mountain Bowl

Yosemite Badger Youth Football Junior team quarterback Logan McMechan scrambles to his right, before crossing back to the other side of the field and connecting on a 35-yard pass to receiver Jason Kesee against the Sierra Warriors last Saturday. The Junior team won the Mountain Bowl game 20-18. The Senior team also beat Sierra 14-6. Sierra won the Pee Wee game 32-20. The Badgers play at Madera Ranchos Saturday, the last games of the season. Brian Wilkinson Sierra Star