Ray Jones golf tournament

The public is invited to the Ray Jones Scholarship Fund’s 9th Annual Golf Tournament, and benefit dinner and raffle, Saturday, Oct. 21 at Eagle Springs Golf Course & Country Club. Golf entry fee of $125 per person includes greens fee, cart, range, tee prizes, awards, food and drink.
The fund, based out of North Fork, supports the achievements of Native American students in California as they graduate from a high school in the Central Valley and enter a college, university, or vocational-technical training.
Registration and breakfast at 7 a.m., shotgun (4-person scramble) at 9, and meals served at 3 p.m.
Details: (559) 676-6908, mrjones@alumni.stanford.edu.
