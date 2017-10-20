Sports

Ray Jones golf tournament

October 20, 2017 2:16 PM

The public is invited to the Ray Jones Scholarship Fund’s 9th Annual Golf Tournament, and benefit dinner and raffle, Saturday, Oct. 21 at Eagle Springs Golf Course & Country Club. Golf entry fee of $125 per person includes greens fee, cart, range, tee prizes, awards, food and drink.

The fund, based out of North Fork, supports the achievements of Native American students in California as they graduate from a high school in the Central Valley and enter a college, university, or vocational-technical training.

Registration and breakfast at 7 a.m., shotgun (4-person scramble) at 9, and meals served at 3 p.m.

Details: (559) 676-6908, mrjones@alumni.stanford.edu.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July

    A man proposed to his girlfriend at Chuckchansi Park on July 4 with a little help from the new Fresno Tacos mascot. The game saw the third-largest crowd in Grizzlies history.

The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July

The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July 1:27

The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July
Arizona high school dance team wows internet with 'Wizard of Oz' performance 7:20

Arizona high school dance team wows internet with 'Wizard of Oz' performance
Progress on EMCSPCA no-kill shelter 3:25

Progress on EMCSPCA no-kill shelter

View More Video