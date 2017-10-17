Sierra shocks Yosemite, hands YHS first league loss

The Sierra High volleyball team rolled in to town Oct. 10 with an overall 8-8 record, but showed no signs of being intimidated by Yosemite High’s 25-3 record.
In the biggest upset in the North Sequoia League this season, the Chieftains defeated the Badgers winning three of four sets (26-24, 25-21, 12-25, 25-21).
The loss ended the Lady Badger’s month-long winning streak, but more importantly gave Yosemite its first league loss of the season, putting them in a tie for the league lead with Liberty - both teams at 5-1.
Sierra Coach Amanda Lopes said the game against Yosemite was the first time she had her ‘complete’ team on the floor for a long time. She explained that three of her players were out with injuries, and she was forced to bring freshman players up to fill those spots. The three injured players returned to the lineup against the Badgers.
In the Sierra game, Karee Smith and Sayda Taylor had 13 and 11 kill shots for points. Taylor also had 9 point saving digs and 5 blocked shots.
Siena Oswald contributed 9 kills, 13 good serve receives, and 9 digs.
Tiffany Cacy had a double-double with 17 digs, and 21 assists. Bailey Hullender also had a double-double with 11digs, and 12 good serve receives. Savannah Bohna had 10 good serve receive to go with her 4 kills, and Rachel Loveland had 4 kills.
The Yosemite-Sierra rivalry has been going on in all sports since YHS was built 41 years ago, and this is not the first upset Sierra has pulled off. It’s happened in girls basketball, football, and volleyball more than once over the years.
Sierra could have shared the NSL title with Yosemite last year with a win at the end of the season - but the Lady Badgers beat them in four sets to win the NSL title. Prior to that, Sierra won the NSL title four years in a row.
Easy win over Kerman
The Badgers went to Kerman on Oct. 12 and beat the Lions in three straight sets (25-7, 25-12, 25-13).
Loveland had 7 kills, and Smith, Duke and Taylor each had 6 kills. Oswald added 3 kills, 7 good service receives, and 2 ace serves.
Cacy, Jordyn Jackson, and Samantha Rockey had 10, 9, and 7 assists respectively. Alli Ruiz and Oswald added 6 and 5 digs.
JV team remains undefeated
Yosemite’s JV team remained undefeated in league beating Sierra and Kerman last week.
Yosemite beat Sierra 25-16, 25-23, and Kerman 25-8, 25-17.
Madison Gipson perfect hitting game with 5 kills, 2 stuff blocks and 2 service aces against Sierra. Tehya Abrahams had perfect serve receive stats and 3 defensive digs.
“The girls played tough and consistent against Sierra,” Coach Tricia Ruiz said after the game. “I’m very proud of their performance against Sierra.”
In the Kerman game, Kelsie Wasem recorded 5 kills, 5 service aces, and one blocked shot. Amanda Truelove added 4 kills.
The JV team, after going 10-0 in league the past two seasons is now 4-0 in league this season.
“We do not have one stand out on this team but we have 12 girls with big hearts and the desire to go all the way this season,” said Coach Tricia Ruiz.
Yosemite played Liberty Tuesday night (see www.sierrastar.com for scores), are home tonight (Thursday) against Washington Union and finish the regular season at Sierra on Oct. 26. JV games are at 5 p.m., varsity at 7.
