Sierra shocks Yosemite, hands YHS first league loss

Yosemite’s Savannah Bohna attempts to block a shot by a Sierra’s Isabelle del Fierro. The Chieftains, with an overall 8-8 record, came to Badger County and beat the 25-3 Badgers, giving Yosemite its first loss in North Sequoia League play this season, and placing them in a tie for the league lead with Chowchilla at 4-1. Brian Wilkinson Sierra Star