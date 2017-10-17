Yosemite rallies in second half to beat Farmersville

Down 13-6 at half, the Yosemite High Badgers (5-0) scored 29 points in second half to beat the Farmersville Aztecs (2-6, 0-2 East Sierra League) 35-33 Friday night to remain undefeated this season.
Like the Bishop game the week before, YHS came up with another long and time consuming drive to close out the game.
“Well, we pulled it out again,” said Coach JD Burnett. “We got a slow start but made adjustments. It was a heck of a game. They are explosive, and have dynamic playmakers. I can’t remember coaching against a more quick-strike offense.”
The Aztecs, playing at home in front of a large and loud homecoming crowd, were better than their record indicated.
With leading receiver Cannon Eames out, YHS focused on their ground game, rushing for 353 yards.
Sophomore Nic Harper rushed for a career-high 201 yards and scored two TDs. He’s been on a tear, gaining 516 yards in the last three games.
“Nicholas is taking this team on his shoulders,” Burnett said. “His heart is what carries him, and I can’t say enough how proud I am of him.”
Senior running back Austen Burgeno (14 carries - 75 yards) scored two key touchdowns to seal the win.
“Austen also had a strong night,” Burnett said. “We needed those yards late.”
Tight End Peter Martinez played some fullback and was very effective rushing for 33 tough yards up the middle.
Farmersville struck first with mobile quarterback Victor Castrejon scoring on a 10-yard run.
YHS scored early in the second quarter with Harper taking it in from 29-yards out. The point after failed. Castrejon connected with Andrew Garcia on a 56-yard pass, and on the next play Skyler Morris scored on a 7-yard pass, giving the Aztecs a 13-6 halftime lead..
It was a wild third quarter with both teams scoring twice. YHS came out and made a statement putting together a 53-yard scoring drive with Kevin Cruz scoring on an 18-yard pass from Tyson Mansfield. The point-after was blocked.
Castrejon (8-17, 221 yards, 3 TDs)then engineered a 63-yard scoring drive connecting with Jesus Romo for a 22-yard touchdown. YHS came back with Harper scoring from 9 yards out. The Aztecs ended the third quarter with Castrejon connecting with Garcia for a 22-yard score, to take a 26-20 lead.
YHS came roaring right back in the fourth quarter with Burgeno scoring two touchdowns. The Badgers were up 35-26 with 6 minutes left, when Castrejon led Farmersville to another touchdown in just 41 seconds to pull within two points of the Badgers.
Starting from its 22, the Badgers ground out first downs with Harper and Mansfield (10-14, 124 yards, 1 TD) keeping the drive alive on key runs. The YHS offensive line opened running lanes during the drive, and the Badgers ran out the clock to preserve the win, and its undefeated record.
Receiving: Paul Antonis 4-60; Cruz 4-42; Burgeno 1-15; Ernie Jimenez 1-7.
JV team buries Aztecs 56-0
The Badger JV won their fourth straight game by shutting out the Aztec JV 56-0. Since the opening 12-7 loss to Le Grand, the JV Badgers (4-1) have scored an average of 47 points. Six different Badgers scored touchdowns. YHS was led by quarterback Jaydn Carter who ran for two and threw for two touchdowns. Holden Eames scored two touchdowns.
Matthew Dugovic and Kyler Schaeffer scored on 5-yard runs and the Badgers took an early 14-0 lead. YHS blew the game open in the second quarter. Carter scored on a 5-yard run. Carter then threw two touchdown passes. Tyler Archer caught a 28-yarder and Holden Eames a 2-yard catch. YHS went into halftime up 35-0.
The Badgers continued to pour it on with their backups and a running clock. Steven Baker scored on a 2-yard run and Carter got his second touchdown on an 8-yard scamper. Backup quarterback Holden Eames finished the scoring on a 30-yard run. Kicker Zachary Palmer was a perfect 8 for 8 on point-after kicks.
Parlier Friday
The Badgers travel to play the Parlier Panthers (1-6, 0-2 West Sequoia League) this Friday. JV start is at 5pm and varsity is at 7pm.
Parlier beat Fresno Christian 25-13 for its only win o the season. In its six defeats, the team has been outscored 267-75.
The Badgers return home to play Amador (3-4, 2-2 Mother Lode League) on Oct. 27, before closing out the regular season at Sierra (1-6, 0-2 NSL) in the Mountain Bowl on Nov. 3.
Sierra’s lone win this season was over Parlier, 49-7. The Chieftains have been outscored in its six losses 265-32.
