Yosemite has big second half to beat Farmersville 35-33

Down 13-6 at half, the Yosemite High Badgers (5-0) scored 29 points in second half to beat Farmersville (2-6, 0-2 East Sierra League) 35-33 Friday night to remain undefeated this season.
With six players scoring touchdowns, Yosemite’s JV team (4-1) crushed Farmersville 56-0.
Since the JV team’s 12-7 season opening loss to Le Grand, the team has averaged 47 points per game in its four game winning streak.
Parlier Friday
The Badgers travel to Parlier (1-6, 0-2 West Sequoia League) this Friday. Parlier beat Fresno Christian 25-13 for its only win o the season. In its six defeats, the team has been outscored 267-75.
The Badgers return home to play Amador (3-4, 2-2 Mother Lode League) on Oct. 27, before closing out the regular season at Sierra (1-6, 0-2 NSL) in the Mountain Bowl on Nov. 3.
Sierra’s lone win this season was over Parlier, 49-7. The Chieftains have been outscored in its six losses 265-32.
NOTE: This story will be updated. See details of the Farmersville game in the Oct. 19 edition of the Sierra Star.
