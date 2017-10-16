Yosemite High running back Austen Burgeno had two touchdowns Friday night, as did running back Nic Harper, in the Badger’s 35-33 win over Farmersville. The team plays in Parlier this Friday.
Yosemite has big second half to beat Farmersville 35-33

By Gregg Dodderidge

Community Correspondent

October 16, 2017 7:49 AM

Down 13-6 at half, the Yosemite High Badgers (5-0) scored 29 points in second half to beat Farmersville (2-6, 0-2 East Sierra League) 35-33 Friday night to remain undefeated this season.

With six players scoring touchdowns, Yosemite’s JV team (4-1) crushed Farmersville 56-0.

Since the JV team’s 12-7 season opening loss to Le Grand, the team has averaged 47 points per game in its four game winning streak.

Parlier Friday

The Badgers travel to Parlier (1-6, 0-2 West Sequoia League) this Friday. Parlier beat Fresno Christian 25-13 for its only win o the season. In its six defeats, the team has been outscored 267-75.

The Badgers return home to play Amador (3-4, 2-2 Mother Lode League) on Oct. 27, before closing out the regular season at Sierra (1-6, 0-2 NSL) in the Mountain Bowl on Nov. 3.

Sierra’s lone win this season was over Parlier, 49-7. The Chieftains have been outscored in its six losses 265-32.

NOTE: This story will be updated. See details of the Farmersville game in the Oct. 19 edition of the Sierra Star.

