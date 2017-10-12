Sierra shocks Yosemite, hands Badgers first league loss

The Sierra High volleyball team rolled in to town Tuesday night, with an overall 8-8 record, and showed no signs of being intimidated by Yosemite High’s 25-3 record.
In probably the biggest upset in the North Sequoia League this season, The Chieftains defeated the Badgers winning three of four sets (26-24, 25-21, 12-25, 25-21).
The loss ended the Lady Badger’s month-long winning streak, but more importantly gave Yosemite its first league loss of the season, putting them in a three-way tie with Chowchilla, and Liberty, all at 4-1.
The Badgers are playing tonight in Kerman, and return home to play Liberty on Oct. 17.
NOTE: This story will be updated.
Comments