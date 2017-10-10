Badgers in Farmersville Friday

Yosemite Badger football (4-0) will be back in action on the road this Friday at Farmersville.
YHS tried desperately to fill its ‘bye’ last Friday, and thought they had Arvin on the schedule, however Arvin could not secure transportation and the Badgers got some needed rest.
The Aztecs of Farmersville (2-5, 0-1 East Sierra League) are led by first-year head coach Marco Gutierrez, who took a team that was 4-7 last season.
Farmersville has scored an average of 19 points a game but surrender nearly 40. The Aztecs have a balanced offense averaging 146 yards passing and 130 yards rushing per game..
Senior option-quarterback Victor Castrejon leads Farmersville in passing and rushing. Castrejon has passed for 971 yards with 9 touchdowns, with 5 picks. He has rushed 57 times for 369 yards and 4 TDs. Obviously Castrejon will be the key to stopping the Aztec offense.
Senior David Contreras is the leading running back with 359 yards on 65 carries and 2 TDs on the season. Senior Skyler Morris leads the Aztecs with 469 yards on 33 receptions with 4 TDs.
For the undefeated Badgers, 2017 has been a year of adjustments. YHS has missed out on two games early in the season due to the fires. Their last win on the road against Bishop wasn’t the best performance of the year, but it had a playoff type atmosphere and playoff implications.
According to Maxpreps.com, YHS is ranked No. 2 in D-V next to Caruthers. If YHS can win out or finish with one loss, it’s almost assured a home playoff game. The last home playoff game was 2010 under then coach Aaron Eames.
The team is pretty healthy, and center Klay Kliest returns this week, while former starter Ben Negley is out for the rest of the season with a broken arm.
The YHS JV team (4-1) have won three straight since the opening loss to Le Grand. The team is suffering emotionally with the devastating injury to PJ Kuzmitzki. Despite this, the coaching staff and team have dedicated the rest of its season to PJ.
