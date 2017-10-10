YHS Youth swept by Kingsburg

Last week the Yosemite Badger Youth program understood what was heading up the mountain - the mighty Viking Youth of Kingsburg who are in first place in all divisions, and have not lost a game in 2017.
The Yosemite Youth Seniors were defeated 59-0. Despite the loss, head coach Mike Miller kept things positive.
“My kids hung in there against a team that plays at a much higher level,” Miller said. “I told them after the game to be proud and keep their heads up, that we had been beat by last year’s Tri County Youth Super Bowl Champions.”
The Yosemite Juniors team also had a rough day, losing 50-0. Logan McMechan connected with his cousin Collin McMechan for 100+ yards but it wasn’t enough as the Viking juniors dominated from start to finish.
Jackson Kissee led YHS with 11 tackles. “We just couldn’t get anything going in this game,” said Miller. “Kingsburg is playing at such a high level. They will probably win all divisions without a loss. It is a great program.”
The Yosemite Pee Wees also lost to Kingsburg but had a little more success on offense. The Pee Wee Badgers were defeated 50-13.
AJ Ruiz had 6 carries for 200 yards and scored 2 TDs for the Badgers.
The Yosemite Badger Youth programs look forward to their versions of the Mountain Bowl against rival Sierra at Badger Stadium this Saturday. In the Senior East division Sierra is 0-5 along with Yosemite. Sierra is 1-4 in both the Junior and Pee Wee leagues. Yosemite is 0-5 in both divisions.
Games times are 2 p.m., 4 and 6.
“We are looking forward to playing Sierra at home for our Mountain Bowl,” Miller said. “It’s also Senior Night and we will honor all the eighth graders who are moving up to the high school level and their parents who have been so supportive.”
