Badger girls remain undefeated in league

Yosemite High School’s water polo teams are playing at high levels this year, and the girls team is making a strong case for why it could end up as champion of the North Sequoia League.
Through last week, the girls team improved to 10-6, and 4-0 in the NSL, defeating Sierra (3-3, 1-3 NSL) 14-3 on Sept. 26, and Kerman (1-8, 0-3 NSL) 21-2 Sept. 28. The team then played in the Buchanan Tournament over the weekend, losing to Clovis (13-6, 4-0 Tri River League) 10-5 and splitting games with Buchanan (9-7, 1-2 TRL) on a 5-4 win and a 14-7 loss.
They also defeated San Joaquin Memorial (2-11, 1-2 County Metro League) in the tournament.
Lead scorer Sophie McGoldrick, a junior, remains at the top of the team with 64 goals, followed by Randi Johnson and Abby Williams, also juniors, with 17 and 13 goals, respectively.
Faith Spangler, a freshman, continues to be a dominant force in front of the net, with 94 saves compared to 80 goals, notching 8.5 saves a game.
For the boys team (9-12, 2-2 NSL), it was a mixed week as the team fell to Sierra (10-4, 4-0 NSL) 10-3 Sept. 26 before defeating Kerman (0-6, 0-3 NSL) 28-7 two days later.
Helping get that win and put up strong efforts is star sophomore goalkeeper Nathaniel Mulkey, who has recorded 222 saves on the year, making him third in the state.
“You ask anyone on this pool deck who has improved the most they will all, hands down, say Nathaniel,” Head Coach Patricia O’Neill said. “He went from barely knowing what was going on in games last year to a complete standout waterpolo player.”
Sage Crosswhite, a junior, leads the team in scoring at 43 followed by sophomore Josh Johnson with 24, and senior Justin Talley at 19.
“Sage has really stepped up this season knowing we needed the leadership,” O’Neill said.
With the return of senior Burke Stewart, O’Neill said her team has been playing better than ever, and look to score wins over league opponents Chowchilla and Sierra this week.
Both boys and girls teams were scheduled to face Chowchilla at home Tuesday, and at Sierra on Thursday, with scores unavailable at press time.
