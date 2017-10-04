Badgers come from behind to beat Bishop - Arvin here Friday

5-foot-9 inch, 150 pound sophomore Nick Harper, shown gaining yards in Yosemite’s 40-14 win over Mariposa on Sept. 15, scored three touchdowns last Friday night in the Badger’s come from behind 25-21 win over Bishop, to remain undefeated on the season. The Badgers host Arvin Friday with the JV game starting at 4 p.m. and the varsity at 6. Tyrus Ramos Sierra Star File Photo