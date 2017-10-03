Minarets loses game and quarterback Fulton to broken collar bone

The Minarets Mustangs (2-4) hosted the Mendota Aztecs (2-3) last Friday night, losing not only the game 22-12, but also quarterback Noah Fulton who suffered a broken collar bone in the third quarter.
The Mustangs QB secured the spot following game two, leading Minarets in several offensive categories.
The Mustangs scored first on a 32 yard touchdown reception from Fulton to Preston Conti, but the two point conversion was unsuccessful. The Aztecs answered with a scoring drive of their own to give them a 7-6 lead. That was all the scoring in the first half.
The Mustangs defense stepped up in the third quarter, with a TD from TJ Garner on a 45 yard interception return to give Minarets a 12-7 lead after three quarters (the PAT was unsuccessful).
Mendota’s 5-foot-9, 170 pound running back Erick Segura broke the game open for the Aztecs in the final quarter, breaking lose with two long scoring runs to put the game away for Mendota.
“It’s disappointing to let it slip away at the very end of the game after having led for so long,” Mustangs Head Coach Becher Marr said. “When Noah broke his collar bone it deflated the team and we lost momentum.”
Senior Jacob Cullen will return this week to take snaps. He had become the Mustang’s No. 1 ball carrier following Fulton’s promotion to QB. Cullen was the playcaller all of last season, and will get help from the Mustangs’ large front line, including 225 pound Seth Patterson, 222 pound Christopher Hershberger, 225 pound Weylon Obernolte, and Chase Hatleli, anchoring the line at 275 pounds.
Even with the large line, Cullen will have to get rid of the ball quickly as the Mustangs host the Caruthers Blue Raiders (4-0) Friday, a team that is averaging 51 points a game while giving up just 13.
The Blue Raiders shut out Sierra, 57-0, dominated Firebaugh 42-7, beat Tranquility 49-18, and beat Farmersville 58-27 last week.
It will take a flawless game from the Mustangs to steal a win from a heavily favored Caruthers squad.
JV play starts at 5:30 p.m. - varsity 7:30.
