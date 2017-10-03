Badgers fall to second in league tennis after long day on the courts

Whether the Yosemite High School girls tennis team could share a co-championship in the North Sequoia League came down to doubles play last week, but in the end, Kerman all but wrested away the title in a long day on the Badger courts.
“We’ve still had a great seasons so far,” said Yosemite Head Coach Aaron Eames. “The senior leadership has been amazing and our team has played really well all year.”
Having to reschedule a game that was called off due to rain earlier in the year, the Badgers and Lions played two full matches on Sept. 28, starting in the morning and finishing in the afternoon. The Badgers came into the contest undefeated on the year.
It was a tough day of tennis for both teams, but the Lions were able to win both matchups 5 games to 4.
In the first round, Badgers No. 1 singles player Lauren Wharton defeated Kerman’s Jennifer Ramirez 6-4, 6-4, No. 2 Maddie Sloas lost to Alyssa Aguilar 2-6, 6-6, 1-7, No. 3 Kendall Miller won over Marianna Herrera 6-3, 6-2, No. 4 Boston Thome lost to Cadi Sauceda 3-6, 1-6, No. 5 Ashley Tune lost 3-6 4-6 to Odalis Camacho, and No. 6 Rachel Baker lost 1-6, 0-6 to Robynn Huber.
For doubles, Wharton and Miller won 8-6 over Ramirez and Aguilar, Sloas and Thome won 9-7 against Herrera and Sauceda, and Abby Lodge and Gabby Lazarcheff lost 3-8 against Kerman’s Alissa Ortiz and Adrianna Cervantes.
In the afternoon matches, against the same opponents in singles play, Wharton again won 6-4, 6-1, Sloas rebounded to win 6-2, 7-5, Miller won 6-3, 6-3, Thome lost 1-6, 1-6, Baker lost 4-6, 3-6, and in a change of roster, Lazarcheff lost 1-6, 0-6.
For doubles, Wharton and Miller lost to Kerman’s Ramirez and Sauceda 4-8, Sloas and Thome won in a tight tiebreaker over Aguilar and Herrera 7-5, and Tune and Lodge lost 5-8 against Ortiz and Cervantes.
With those wins, Kerman is all but assured the NSL title as they were at the top of the league, followed by the Badgers in second place.
“We’re feeling really good after our performance today, we did a really good job,” said Giancarlo Martinelli, Kerman’s head coach. “The girls showed a lot of determination and grit, and they showed up and played hard, as did Yosemite. You have to tip your cap to them because they did a great job as well.”
The Badgers were scheduled to face Sierra High on Tuesday, with scores unavailable at press time.
