Junior Badgers upended by Kerman

The Yosemite Badger Youth football Senior and Junior teams lost home games to Kerman in Tri-County League play last Saturday.
The Seniors were defeated 46-0 and the Juniors 40-7. The Yosemite Pee Wees lost 32-7. All three teams are winless this season.
“We played a Kerman team that is a well-oiled machine,” Badger Head Coach Mike Miller said. “We had opportunities in both game to score but we just couldn’t convert.”
For the Seniors, Miller singled out wide receiver Hunter Morris who led the Badgers with 75 yards receiving.
Running back Orion Bolding scored the only touchdown for the Yosemite Juniors. Bolding led YHS in rushing with 75 yards.
Miller and staff continue to work with many new players on both levels. Although the teams have not won, Miller stresses fundamentals and believes there is continual improvement each week.
“We have made adjustments virtually every week and players are responding. We are working with a lot of new players who haven’t played much football. It has been fun though and for all the staff it is a privilege to coach these teams,” Miller said.
Yosemite will play league-leading Kingsburg (4-0, 1-0) at Badger Stadium Saturday Oct. 7. Kingsburg leads the Senior, Junior, and Pee Wee East Division with identical records.
