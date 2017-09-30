Siena Oswald scores a point between two Liberty defenders at Madera Ranchos on Sept. 28. The Badgers (25-3) opened North Sequoia League play this week with wins over Kerman and Liberty.
Siena Oswald scores a point between two Liberty defenders at Madera Ranchos on Sept. 28. The Badgers (25-3) opened North Sequoia League play this week with wins over Kerman and Liberty. Wendy Alexander Madera Tribune
Siena Oswald scores a point between two Liberty defenders at Madera Ranchos on Sept. 28. The Badgers (25-3) opened North Sequoia League play this week with wins over Kerman and Liberty. Wendy Alexander Madera Tribune

Sports

Yosemite volleyball teams open league play with wins over Kerman and Liberty

By Brian Wilkinson

editor@sierrastar.com

September 30, 2017 5:34 PM

Coach Michele Chenowith’s Yosemite High volleyball team (25-3, 2-0 NSL) opened North Sequoia League play this week by pummeling Kerman in three sets (25-5, 25-8, 25-4) at home on Sept. 26, and in a closer game on the road, beating Liberty - Madera Ranchos in three sets (25-22, 25-20, 25-16) on Sept. 28.

The Yosemite JV team, coached by Tricia Ruiz, also opened league play with wins over Kerman (25-11, 25-6) and Liberty (25-8, 25-16).

Both teams travel to Easton Tuesday to play Washington Union, and Chowchilla will visit Oakhurst Oct. 5.

The JV games are at 5 p.m., and the varsity games start at 6:30.

NOTE: For complete game details and additional photos, see the Oct. 5 edition of the Sierra Star.

  Comments  

Videos

The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July

The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July 1:27

The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July
Madera County Sheriff's Department Deputy Jack Williamson talks about discovery of large homeless camp near Oakhurst 5:15

Madera County Sheriff's Department Deputy Jack Williamson talks about discovery of large homeless camp near Oakhurst
Retired CHP helicopter pilot Mike Brown 1:22

Retired CHP helicopter pilot Mike Brown

View More Video