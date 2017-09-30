Yosemite volleyball teams open league play with wins over Kerman and Liberty

Coach Michele Chenowith’s Yosemite High volleyball team (25-3, 2-0 NSL) opened North Sequoia League play this week by pummeling Kerman in three sets (25-5, 25-8, 25-4) at home on Sept. 26, and in a closer game on the road, beating Liberty - Madera Ranchos in three sets (25-22, 25-20, 25-16) on Sept. 28.
The Yosemite JV team, coached by Tricia Ruiz, also opened league play with wins over Kerman (25-11, 25-6) and Liberty (25-8, 25-16).
Both teams travel to Easton Tuesday to play Washington Union, and Chowchilla will visit Oakhurst Oct. 5.
The JV games are at 5 p.m., and the varsity games start at 6:30.
NOTE: For complete game details and additional photos, see the Oct. 5 edition of the Sierra Star.
