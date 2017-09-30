Yosemite Badgers come from behind on the road to upend Bishop 25-21

After falling behind 14-0 early, the Yosemite High football team (4-0) came from behind in the fourth quarter to defeat the Bishop Broncos (2-3) 25-21 Friday night in Bishop.
Sophomore running back Nic Harper scored the game’s winning touchdown with just 58 seconds on the clock, capping a Badger 94-yard drive.
JV team wins in blowout
Behind Justin Micallef’s three touchdowns, the Yosemite JV team (3-1) soundly defeated Bishop 48-16.
Yosemite scored on its first three possessions and had a 27-16 lead at half.
NOTE: For details of the games, see the Oct. 5 edition of the Sierra Star.
