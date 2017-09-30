5-foot-9 inch, 150 pound sophomore Nick Harper, shown gaining yards in Yosemite’s 40-14 win over Mariposa on Sept. 15, scored three touchdowns Friday night in the Badger’s come from behind 25-21 win over Bishop, to remain undefeated on the season.
5-foot-9 inch, 150 pound sophomore Nick Harper, shown gaining yards in Yosemite’s 40-14 win over Mariposa on Sept. 15, scored three touchdowns Friday night in the Badger’s come from behind 25-21 win over Bishop, to remain undefeated on the season. Tyrus Ramos Sierra Star File Photo
5-foot-9 inch, 150 pound sophomore Nick Harper, shown gaining yards in Yosemite’s 40-14 win over Mariposa on Sept. 15, scored three touchdowns Friday night in the Badger’s come from behind 25-21 win over Bishop, to remain undefeated on the season. Tyrus Ramos Sierra Star File Photo

Sports

Yosemite Badgers come from behind on the road to upend Bishop 25-21

By Gregg Dodderidge

Community Correspondent

September 30, 2017 3:54 PM

After falling behind 14-0 early, the Yosemite High football team (4-0) came from behind in the fourth quarter to defeat the Bishop Broncos (2-3) 25-21 Friday night in Bishop.

Sophomore running back Nic Harper scored the game’s winning touchdown with just 58 seconds on the clock, capping a Badger 94-yard drive.

JV team wins in blowout

Behind Justin Micallef’s three touchdowns, the Yosemite JV team (3-1) soundly defeated Bishop 48-16.

Yosemite scored on its first three possessions and had a 27-16 lead at half.

In the second half, the Badgers scored 21 unanswered points NOTE: For compete details

NOTE: For details of the games, see the Oct. 5 edition of the Sierra Star.

  Comments  

Videos

The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July

The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July 1:27

The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July
Madera County Sheriff's Department Deputy Jack Williamson talks about discovery of large homeless camp near Oakhurst 5:15

Madera County Sheriff's Department Deputy Jack Williamson talks about discovery of large homeless camp near Oakhurst
Retired CHP helicopter pilot Mike Brown 1:22

Retired CHP helicopter pilot Mike Brown

View More Video