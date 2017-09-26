Fishing Report for Sept. 26: Stripers active at San Luis, Delta

More Videos 1:18 Bay Area toll bridge robbers caught on camera Pause 2:27 Forests are burning, but that can be OK, say Yosemite National Park officials 4:29 NC doctor raps about a major public health concern that 'never gets old' 2:29 Life with advanced breast cancer: 'You're staring death in the face every day' 1:37 Talking to teens early could help Fresno County reduce number of preterm births 0:31 How to truly respect the flag, according to U.S. Flag Code 1:54 High-speed rail's challenges in the Valley 1:06 Broken water line turns part of Bulldog Stadium into a muddy mess 1:36 Kerman High football coach's memory lives on 1:39 Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Anglers flock to 'combat fishing' zone in Oroville Every year, fall-run Chinook salmon run up the Feather River to spawn. Near the end of their journey, they congregate in an oxygen-rich deep pool fed with water from the Thermalito Afterbay, a small reservoir below Oroville Dam. Here, anglers gather by the hundreds to catch them. Every year, fall-run Chinook salmon run up the Feather River to spawn. Near the end of their journey, they congregate in an oxygen-rich deep pool fed with water from the Thermalito Afterbay, a small reservoir below Oroville Dam. Here, anglers gather by the hundreds to catch them. Ryan Sabalow The Sacramento Bee

