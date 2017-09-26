Badgers continue undefeated streak

Yosemite High School’s girls tennis team continued its dominant streak through this week as it improved to 7-0, and 4-0 in the North Sequoia League with relative ease.
On Monday, the Badgers won 8-1 over Liberty-Madera Ranchos. No. 1 singles player Lauren Wharton won 6-1, 6-4, No. 2 Maddie Sloas lost 2-6, 2-6, No. 3 Kendall Miller won 6-1, 6-1, No. 4 Boston Thome won 5-7, 7-2, and 7-3 in a tiebreaker, No. 5 Ashley Tune won 6-3, 6-1, and No. 6 Rachel Baker won 6-4, 6-1.
In doubles play, Wharton and Miller won 8-4, Sloas and Thome 8-3, and Abby Lodge and Gabby Lazarcheff won 8-4.
Against Chowchilla on Sept. 21, the team won 8-1 as well, with Wharton as the lone loss 6-2, 3-6, and 1-7 in a tiebreaker. Sloas won 6-2, 6-3, Miller 6-1, 6-0, Thome 6-3, 6-3, Tune 6-3, 1-6, 7-5 in a tiebreaker, and Baker 7-3, 6-2.
In doubles, Wharton and Miller won 8-1, Sloas and Thome 8-0, and Lodge and Lazarcheff 8-3.
The team was scheduled to face Liberty-Madera Ranchos Tuesday and Kerman on Thursday, both on the road. Scores were unavailable at press time. Matches were scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.
