Girls win two, boys split games in water polo

Yosemite High School’s girls water polo team improved to 6-4 on the year, and 2-0 in the Central Sequoia League with two victories last week over Kerman and Chowchilla.
The boys team, meanwhile, split a win over Kerman with a tough loss to Chowchilla, putting their record at 8-11 overall and 1-1 in the CSL.
Against Kerman on Sept. 19, the Badger girls played with zeal, notching 18 goals to a mere two for the Lions.
Michelle Burton, head coach of the girls team, said it was a great opportunity for players like freshman goalie Faith Spangler to play on offense instead, where she notched 2 goals.
In that match, leading Badger scorer Sophie McGoldrick, a junior, scored 4 goals, followed by 3 for juniors Randi and Nikki Johnson. Kerman’s water polo teams are in their first year of play.
The Chowchilla game on Sept. 21 proved to be more of a challenge, but Yosemite came away with a 10-7 win over the Tribe (4-5, 1-1 CSL).
McGoldrick again led the team in scoring with 6 goals all in the first half, followed up by Randi Johnson with 2. Spangler made 4 saves in front of the net, and has recorded 82 on the year with 64 goals allowed.
“Chowchilla brought on some tough defense in the second half and effectively shut down McGoldrick,” Burton said, “but Randi Johnson rallied the team with two goals in the second half ... Johnson was truly the player of the game coming out strong in defense and keeping the team focused after a tough start.”
McGoldrick leads the team with 52 goals this year.
Burton said the team was looking forward to playing Chowchilla again this season.
For the boys, a 20-6 win over Kerman was followed by a 10-4 loss to Chowchilla (7-7, 1-1 CSL).
Head coach Patricia O’Neill said though the defeat was tough, her team has shown great improvement throughout the year.
“Playing a tough preseason has showed the amazing growth of this Badger team,” O’Neill said. “They have improved individually and together. We are excited about the continuous growth of the team and chacnces for playoffs this year.”
Against Kerman, junior Sage Crosswhite led the team with 6 goals, followed by 3 for freshman Lasen Andrews. Playing against the Tribe, Crosswhite led with two goals, followed by one each for Justin Talley, a senior, and Jospeh Dudley, a junior.
Combining both games, sophomore goalie Nathaniel Mulkey recorded a total of 13 saves. He has 194 saves on the year while allowing 179 goals.
Both teams were scheduled for two home games this week, against Sierra on Tuesday and Kerman on Thursday. Scores were unavailable at press time. Girls play begins at 5 p.m. with the boys at 6 p.m., and several fundraising tables were planned.
