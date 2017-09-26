Sports

September 26, 2017 2:19 PM

Our mountains have a war hero

By Tony Krizan

Community Correspondent

I felt honored last Saturday to have participated in honoring the retirement of Vern Black, 96, a historical figure from our Mountain Area that owns the Jones Store up Beasore Road above Bass Lake.

I first met Vern a couple of decades ago. At that time, not knowing his background, we both accepted each other as friends. History can bring friends closer together and that is how our relationship evolved.

I was busy doing research on five P-40 aircraft that crashed within our Sierra Nevada Mountains in 1941. From that research I discovered that Mr. Black also flew the same type aircraft with the Flying Tigers in 1942.

Black informed me he was sent to England and trained with the Royal Air Force. He flew the British Mark 1 Supermarine Spitfire and the twin engine B-35 De Havilland Mosquito Fighters.

But his favorite aircraft was the twin engine P-38 Lockheed Lightning which he flew on reconnaissance missions in the European and Asian theaters.

After his honorable discharge from the Army Air Force he joined the California Highway Patrol on May 16, 1948. He spent 32 years and rose to Assistant State Field Commissioner before his retirement, and he is the oldest retired member of the CHP. He started full time operation of the Jones Store in 1980.

Many of his past and present friends were there to wish Vern the very best. I feel very privileged to have shared a small portion of his time.

I know in the future when I stop at the Jones Store for a snack between one of my hiking adventures, I’ll ask myself, who now can appease my hunger for our country’s past aviation history? Well, I do have memories of knowing a true aviation hero from our nation’s past.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

More Videos

What to do after the Equifax data breach 2:20

What to do after the Equifax data breach

Pause
Forests are burning, but that can be OK, say Yosemite National Park officials 2:27

Forests are burning, but that can be OK, say Yosemite National Park officials

High-speed rail's challenges in the Valley 1:54

High-speed rail's challenges in the Valley

An inside look at coffee roasting with Tazz.Coffee 1:13

An inside look at coffee roasting with Tazz.Coffee

Fires break out under Highway 180 0:33

Fires break out under Highway 180

Man detained after shooting in southwest Fresno 0:26

Man detained after shooting in southwest Fresno

Broken water line turns part of Bulldog Stadium into a muddy mess 1:06

Broken water line turns part of Bulldog Stadium into a muddy mess

One of the best Elvis tribute performers may be outside this roadside pitstop 3:53

One of the best Elvis tribute performers may be outside this roadside pitstop

How to truly respect the flag, according to U.S. Flag Code 0:31

How to truly respect the flag, according to U.S. Flag Code

Watch smoke fill a plane cabin and passengers evacuate at Fresno airport 0:39

Watch smoke fill a plane cabin and passengers evacuate at Fresno airport

  • The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July

    A man proposed to his girlfriend at Chuckchansi Park on July 4 with a little help from the new Fresno Tacos mascot. The game saw the third-largest crowd in Grizzlies history.

The Fresno Tacos mascot helped him propose on the 4th of July

View more video

Sports