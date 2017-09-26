Yosemite senior and junior youth teams blanked by Union

The Yosemite Badger Youth Football teams traveled to Easton last weekend to face the Washington Union Wildcats in Tri-County Youth Football action.
The Senior team (0-4) was defeated 38-0 by the Wildcats. Head Coach Mike Miller had two key starters missing.
“The team played ‘ironman football’ despite the score,” Miller said. Badger quarterback Jonas Carter had 150 yards rushing.
“Despite getting into the red zone three times, we couldn’t come away with points,” Miller said.
The Junior team (0-4) gave the Wildcats a scare before being defeated 14-0. Washington Union scored early but the Badger defense held the Wildcats to just one touchdown the rest of the game.
The Badgers, under new quarterback Logan McMechan, drove three times deep into Wildcat territory but couldn’t come up with any points.
Miller and staff made position adjustments to both programs recently. For the juniors, the changes produced results. Miller cited the play of Jackson Kissee. “Jackson had a great game,” Miller said. “He had over 50 yards rushing and led the team in tackles with 12.”
Miller also noted the play of linebacker Zac Prince who had 6 tackles and a sack. Defensive lineman Randy Kilby had a sack and fumble recovery and 2 tackles before leaving the game with an injury.
The Badgers host Kerman at Badger Stadium Saturday.
Gregg Dodderidge
