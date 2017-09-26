Sports Briefs - September 28 edition

Volleyball team improves to 20-3
The Yosemite High volleyball team won two games last week - beating Dos Palos 25-15, 25-16, 25-18, and Memorial 25-19, 25-13, 25-19.
Against DP, Rachel Loveland had 8 kills and Izzy Peter and Tiffany Cacy had 15 and 13 digs. Against Memorial, Karee Smith had 14 kills, Savannah Bohna had 10 kills, Sayda Taylor had 14 digs, and Cacy and Cacy recorded 16 assists.
The team opened NSL play Tuesday with Kermanand travel to Liberty today (Sept. 28).
Poker Night fundraiser
A “Full House” fundraiser, to raise money for Yosemite High School’s youth football and cheer programs, will be held from 7 p.m. - midnight Sept. 29 inside the Oakhurst Community Center. Events will include dancing, games, pizza spinning show, prizes, pizza and tacos, and a no-host bar.
Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. A ticket provides access to the event, entertainment, a drink and dinner ticket, and $200 in gaming chips to take to the tables.
Details: Tricia Ruiz, (559) 760-1632.
Dale Miller Golf Tournament Sept. 30
The Dale Miller Memorial Golf Tournament will be held 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at River Creek Golf Course, hosted by Oakhurst Sierra Sunrise Rotary.
Registration and breakfast will be held at 8 a.m., with a putting contest followed by teeing off at 9 a.m.
Registration is $100, which includes 18 holes, breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as entry into several golfing contests and two drink tickets.
Details: Marilyn or Doug, (559) 683-3467.
Paint Night for YHS boys basketball
A Canvas Paint Night, to support Yosemite High School’s boys basketball team, will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 2 inside the Oak Creek Intermediate School gymnasium.
The all-ages painting session requires no experience to have a fun time. Non-alcoholic beverages and snacks will be provided, with pizza available for purchase.
A ticket is $45 per person.
To reserve a spot, call Bridgette Allen at (702) 338-1181, or Erik Peterson at (559) 760-3331.
Rotary Poker/Bingo Night
The Third Annual Poker and Bingo Fun Night presented by Oakhurst Sierra Rotary, will be held at 5 p.m., Oct. 7, at the Oakhurst Community Center, with $1,500 in prizes.
Poker Entry is $50 and Bingo is $25 (dinner included).
This event supports some of the many Rotary projects throughout the year, including the Thanksgiving luncheon at the Sierra Senior Center.
You can purchase tickets at the door or online at https://rotarypokerbingo.eventbrite.com.
Details: Andrew Pence, (559) 908-5281.
Ted Lilly Golf Tournament Oct. 14
There is still time to register for the Oct. 14 Ted Lilly Badger Golf Classic that will be held at Eagle Springs Golf Course in Friant, to benefit the Yosemite High School baseball program.
Registration fee for the tournament is $150 per person and includes a light breakfast, 18 holes of golf, golf cart with GPS system, goodie bag, and awards dinner and auction.
Lilly was a standout pitcher for Yosemite High (1994 graduate) and Fresno City College before being drafted by the LA Dodgers in 1996.
Details: Jared Pierce, (209) 628-5043.
