Fields of Faith Oct. 11 at Yosemite High

At 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 11, the Fellowship of Christian Athlete (FCA) club at Yosemite High School will hold its third annual Fields of Faith event.
Last year, over 300 attended the event, which will again be held in Badger Stadium. During the event, a variety of faith-focused activities will take place.
Speakers this year will include Tim Fortugno, a Major League Baseball pitcher and scout, motivational speaker Chris Milton, Rick Alonzo, a Kingsburg minister who does paint ministry, and David Gong, a 12-time cancer survivor.
Music will be provided by The Shaw Family Band.
Fields of Faith began in 2002 when Oklahoma Fellowship of Christian Athletes Area Director, Jeff Martin, prayed about what to do with his heartfelt frustration regarding the temptations and spiritual battles facing our more “spectator generation” youth. God led him to 2 Chronicles 34 for the answer. King Josiah, an influential teenager, gathered his people and challenged them to read God’s word. As a result, they changed their culture.
In 2004, the Josiah-influenced dream came true when more than 6,000 students gathered on school athletic fields throughout Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas for Fields of Faith. Through the student-led events, more than 100 students made decisions for Christ. Since that day hundreds of thousands of people have attended Fields of Faith and thousands have accepted Christ as their savior.
FCA invites the community, churches, teammates, families, friends and neighbors for this free event to come together for one purpose. There will be pizza, drinks and T-shirts for sale to help support the cost of the event.
“We are being faithful to God’s call in putting this event together for this community and we believe that every financial obstacle will be covered,” Lynch said.
The goal of Fields of Faith is to change the hearts of the community to come together for one purpose, despite the denomination. FCA is a nondenominational organization for athletes to have a positive impact on their teammates.
Staff Report
