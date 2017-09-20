Youth football teams lose to Firebaugh

The Yosemite Badger Your Football Senior, Junior, and Pee Wee teams all lost to Firebaugh last week. The seniors lost 49-6, juniors were defeated 44-0, and the Pee Wees 32-13.
Overall, the Seniors, Juniors, and Pee Wees are each 0-3 this season in Tri County League play. Week two games were canceled due to heat and smoky conditions and will be rescheduled at a later date.
Senior and Junior teams head coach Mike Miller remains optimistic about the senior team.
“The score may not look like it but we played our hearts out,” Miller said. “We have a team with only 15 players and some who have limited football experience. As a coaching staff, we are making adjustments to our offense and should see some positive results next week.”
The Badgers typically play against teams that are physically much bigger and have more players. Miller said the team didn’t get a lot of practice time due to the weather conditions and it hurt the team.
Miller pointed out the play of seniors middle linebacker Dylan Dobson. Dobson disrupted a handoff in the Firebaugh backfield, picked up the fumble and raced 65 yards for the Badgers only touchdown. Dobson along with Hunter Morris led the Badger defense in tackles.
The Badger Youth played Chowchilla in week three. All three teams lost. The seniors lost 36-0, the juniors 40-0, and the Pee Wees 41-6.
Miller believes all three programs are coming together. “We are improving every practice,” Miller said. “The coaches are working hard and we hope the adjustments will be positive. The attitude of the team and parents are positive. I am privileged to coach these players.”
Week five play has the Badgers traveling to play the Washington Panthers in Easton this Saturday.
Comments