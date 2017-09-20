Yosemite volleyball team advances record to 18-3

A week of Yosemite High volleyball (18-3) yielded five more victories and a sixth place finish at the Visalia Varsity Invitational.
In the Visalia tournament, held at Mt.Whitney and Redwood high schools, the Badgers won all four of their first round matches in two straight sets on Sept. 15.
The team beat Hanford (25-13, 25-18), Mt. Whitney (25-12, 25-15), and East Bakersfield (25-11, 25-12), and Monache (25-17, 26-24).
Advancing to the championship bracket on Sept. 16, the team lost to Kingsburg (18-25, 25-12, 14-16), and beat Golden West (we won 25-12, 20-25, 15-13), before losing two to Monache (13-25, 25-18, 12-15).
Prior to the tournament, the Lady Badgers picked-up two more wins against Immanuel and Bullard.
Yosemite defeated Immanuel in three sets on Sept. 12 (25-12, 25-20, 25-16), and defeated D-I Bullard on Sept. 14 in three sets (25-12, 25-10, 25-22).
Against Immanuel, senior Savannah Bohna had a big night with 9 kills, 7 defensive digs, and 10 perfect serve receives on defense.
Right behind her was junior Sayda Taylor with 8 kills, 7 digs, 2 blocked shots at the net, and 2 ace serves.
In the Bullard game, the entire team contributed to the win. It’s the overall athleticism and the depth of this team that has them nearing 20 wins before starting North Sequoia League play.
It was Bohna again leading the team with 12 kills. Siena Oswald had a strong game with 15 digs, 5 perfect passes, and 5 kills. Taylor had a great all-around game with 5 kills, and 4 blocks and 9 point saving digs on defense.
Smith contributed 7 kills, and 3 blocks, Rachel Loveland had 6 digs, 3 kills, and a blocked shot, and Tiffany Cacy added 8 assists, and 5 digs. Other strong efforts came from Chloe Duke (4 kills), Bailey Hullender (6 digs, 3 perfect passes), Allie Ruiz (8 digs), and Samantha Rockey (5 assists).
Stolen travel bags
After the Bullard game last Thursday, the team suffered an unfortunate incident.
While having dinner at Chili’s Restaurant at Herndon Ave. and Fresno St., seven players had all their team and personal belongings stolen from one of the two vans the team was being transported in that was parked outside the restaurant. The driver’s travel bag was also taken.
According to Head Coach Michele Chenowith, the players wore the old shoes of their teammates to play in, and she provided uniforms she usually gives to the players she moves up from JV at the end of the abbreviated JV season.
One of the player’s Ipad was in her travel bag, and unbeknownst to the thieves, the Ipad had a tracking system in it.
“It was tracked to an apartment complex but the police said they could not go door to door, so nothing came of it,” Chenowith said. “One of our parents did drive around the complex and checked trash dumpsters to see if our stuff was just dumped. We also checked the night of the robbery the trash dumpsters around Chili’s with no results.”
Chenowith said her team played well the next day in Visalia considering all they had to go through.
“They were extremely tired after our little ordeal in Fresno,” Chenowith said. “I am proud that they supported each other through this extremely difficult situation.”
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the team, and as of Tuesday afternoon, the community donated about $4,000(www.gofundme.com/974z8g).
Chenowith thanked the Oakhurst community, YHS students, and YHS teachers for all their support through the difficult situation.
“The support we received was phenomenal and beyond anything I could have imagined,” Chenowith said.
The team played Dos Palos Tuesday, with scores unavailable at press time. They were set to face San Joaquin Memorial on the Road Thursday.
Comments